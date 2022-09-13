Ten nights ago, I woke up at 3:30 a.m. feeling stressed. The next day I was moving my sixth kid to college. In addition, I was moving his sister back to Bismarck to start her first adult job post college. There could be a million reasons why a mom would wake up anxious in the middle of the night on the eve of the big move. Panicked thoughts might race through the mind such as of how will this child do at college? Will he get along with his roommate? Will his roommate get along with him? Who will he eat lunch with on the first day of classes? Why did I wait until three days before the move to teach this kid how to do laundry? Why has my 19-year-old never folded a load of clothes? How is it my kids cannot make a square corner on a bed? Do my adult kids even make their beds? How can my children get into an unmade bed? Do they think I haven’t noticed that some of them are sleeping on top of the quilt to avoid the whole making the bed ordeal? Do my kids think I am stupid? There is truly nothing more productive than reviewing your deficiencies as a parent in the middle of the night.
I wasn’t worried about any of that. I have moved five kids to college. What I was worrying about in the wee hours of the morning was weight. Not my weight, although that does cross my mind now and again. No, I am worried about the weight of my daughter’s personal property and driving with a car while pulling a trailer full of her belongings. I had opted for a trailer rather than a moving truck because the trailer was considerably less expensive. It wasn’t cheaper. Once I had the bracket and hitch put on my daughter’s car, the cost was a wash.
I believe I woke up in the middle of the night because of a recent lack of good judgment and understanding. A few weeks prior I had overfilled the oil tank on my car which caused it to shut down as another daughter was driving out of town. This resulted in a panicked call which produced quick problem management and the amazing kindness of another daughter’s fiancé and future father-in-law. At least he knows what he is getting into.
I didn’t realize you could overfill the oil tank. So, in the middle of the night, painfully aware of my lack of auto mechanic knowledge, I am worried about how much my daughter’s belongings weigh and how much weight her vehicle can pull without wreaking havoc on the transmission. I do know destroying the transmission is a very costly mistake. My children had gotten in my head by telling me for two weeks that there was no way we would fit all her things in the trailer. The curse of the smartphone is that a person doesn’t even have to get out of bed to descend into the rabbit hole of the internet to pursue such questions. I searched for the size of the trailer, the weight of the trailer, and then based on my daughter’s vehicle, the hauling weight capacity. Eventually, I had my answer, about 1,500 pounds. This was helpful and yet not at all helpful. I don’t have access to a weigh station and didn’t have the time or energy to weigh all my daughter’s belongings, from a table and chairs to two extra mattresses and bed frames she is taking for her roommates, several totes of clothes, and cleaning supplies. Would the food staples we purchased that day put us over the weight limit and cause us to need roadside assistance in the vast prairie land of North Dakota? I do not have emergency contacts along the way. “Lord God, tomorrow is a big day. Please help me go to sleep and figure this out when the sun is shining.” I eventually drifted off with worries swirling around my brain.
The next morning, my daughter again informs me. “Mom, there is no way we are going to fit all my stuff in the trailer.” I am not worried about space. I am sleep deprived because of weight. I ignore her negativity as I struggle to loosely add up the weight of different items. “I think the mattresses weigh about ten pounds,” I relay to my daughter. “Mom, are you kidding me? Do they weigh as much as a newborn baby? No way. They clearly weigh more than an infant!” “Shoot, that is true. What if I have underestimated the weight of everything?” I start measuring every object in terms of a newborn baby, which for my kids ranged from seven to almost ten pounds. Still worrying about the vehicle, I phone an expert, my mechanic. I have him on speed dial and sometimes wonder if I should invite him and his employees over for supper. They are very patient with my automotive ignorance. After we pick up the trailer, he assures me things should be fine.
We load the trailer with a few open spaces to spare. What I lack in vehicular intelligence, I make up for in my ability to estimate the space capacity of items. This skill has been honed through decades of estimating the smallest food receptacle to store leftovers because my fridge is always packed, mostly with condiments. My space capacity intellect is a gift. However, if stranded in the middle of nowhere North Dakota, I would prefer to have more expertise about my car than what size plastic container can hold the remaining spaghetti. We arrived without incident. We dropped off my daughter’s treasures and then checked in my son to his dorm. His belongings fit in the trunk of a car. He is currently my favorite child.
We had brunch on campus and then said goodbye. It is always difficult leaving a child in a strange place to make new friends and have new adventures. For me it has become an easier process. I look at things pragmatically. If I don’t let them go, then they will stay, and I will continue to do their laundry, cook for them, and make square corners on their beds. That, for sure, would keep me up at night.
Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.
