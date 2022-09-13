Ten nights ago, I woke up at 3:30 a.m. feeling stressed. The next day I was moving my sixth kid to college. In addition, I was moving his sister back to Bismarck to start her first adult job post college. There could be a million reasons why a mom would wake up anxious in the middle of the night on the eve of the big move. Panicked thoughts might race through the mind such as of how will this child do at college? Will he get along with his roommate? Will his roommate get along with him? Who will he eat lunch with on the first day of classes? Why did I wait until three days before the move to teach this kid how to do laundry? Why has my 19-year-old never folded a load of clothes? How is it my kids cannot make a square corner on a bed? Do my adult kids even make their beds? How can my children get into an unmade bed? Do they think I haven’t noticed that some of them are sleeping on top of the quilt to avoid the whole making the bed ordeal? Do my kids think I am stupid? There is truly nothing more productive than reviewing your deficiencies as a parent in the middle of the night.

Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.

