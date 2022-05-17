Do you suffer from neck pain? Neck pain can originate in different ways. Common causes of this pain include pinched nerves, muscle imbalance, poor posture, and trauma. Aside from pain, others experience regular bouts of stiffness or tingling. If your pain has lasted seven weeks or more, your pain is considered “chronic” neck pain.
If you live with chronic neck pain, you are not alone. According to Harvard Health Publications, seven out of ten Americans will experience neck pain at some point in life. While many of us are at risk of developing neck pain, you should understand that are several ways you can find relief. Our doctors of physical therapy can use a variety of techniques, including manual (hands on) therapy, therapeutic exercises, ergonomic evaluation of your sitting posture, relaxation techniques and gentle stretching specific to you so it can promote long-term relief of your pain.
Some of the key factors to this personalized approach is that your program is supervised, taught properly, and reviewed regularly for progress. They also will teach you simple techniques to promote muscle relaxation and stress reduction to help reduce pain. Physical therapy will teach you how your neck posture and can cause you pain, stress and headaches. Therapists will teach you how to strengthen your muscles, to help you reduce the pain and promote full function. Another important component of treatment would be the improvement of one’s posture. Did you know, one of main contributors of chronic neck pain is due to several hours sitting in front of a computer? Looking at a screen this long, is causing issues related to poor posture, which is often directly related to neck pain. Your therapist can evaluate your posture and teach you how to properly sit at a desk, work on your device, or watch online entertainment with the proper alignment.
You don’t have to live with chronic pain anymore. Schedule an appointment with us today and we will help you. Think where you could be in 30 days. Reduced pain, happier, healthier, and stronger!
Courtney Keller is the Office Manager at In Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached by calling In Touch Physical Therapy at 451-7888.