As I look out my window and see the blowing snow and listening to the blizzard warnings from the meteorologists it is hard to think about being in the garden.
My raised vegetable beds have piles of snow on top of them and flowers that have this past summer’s growth are poking through the snow with seed heads that are feeding the birds.
I’m excited to see that one of my many amaryllis bulbs has a lovely red and white bloom opening up to brighten by kitchen garden window.
I am excited to think about the garden catalogs that will be arriving soon. My favorite thing to do when they arrive is to look at the pages of what’s new and try and think where that will fit in my garden.
This is also the time of year (well, I wait till all the Christmas decorations are put away) that I start thinking and planning of what my gardening journey will be for the coming year. I also take time to think about what worked last year (my new Bluetooth automatic watering timer) and what did not (my vegetable garden is in serious need of soil test). My favorite is to plan the designs of my garden containers (and see how many I can sneak into the landscape without my husband knowing).
This is the time of year that I sharpen my tool. Not my equipment that is tucked away in the garden shed, but my mind — sharpening my mind so when you reach out to me, I can help you. I spend the winter months reading gardening books, blogs and magazines. I’m also discovering the world of podcasts especially gardening ones.
As a Master Gardener I am still continuously learning so I can share that with all of you. The garden industry is constantly changing and I’m always amazed at what questions I get from people.
Jayne Spooner is a University of Minnesota Master Gardener in Rice County. She lives in Faribault and loves sharing her garden-related thoughts.