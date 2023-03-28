Pregnancy can be an exciting and joyous experience for many. It also can come with discomfort and health concerns. A physical therapist can help you to understand the cause of your discomfort and pain. They can educate you about available treatment options.
Common Causes for Discomfort During Pregnancy
A woman's body undergoes incredible changes during pregnancy, both mental, emotional, and physical. A pregnant mother may encounter joint, bone, and muscle aches, much do to increased laxity of the body due to the relaxin hormone. During pregnancy, the hip and pelvic areas expand in different directions to prepare to childbirth and the added weight of the baby can cause additional discomfort. This is especially true in the later stages of pregnancy as the baby grows. Here are a few areas that can be affected: Posture, joint alignment, balance, flexibility, as well as muscle laxity and strength.
Relief With a Physical Therapist Treatment Plan
Your physical therapist will tailor a treatment plan to your specific needs. They can explain underlying issues and what you can do to find relief. Physical therapists also can teach pain management techniques.
A physical therapist can help an expectant mother build strength and endurance needed by targeting areas such as the hips, back, and abdomen to accommodate for body changes happening. Addressing these critical areas can lead to:
Significant pain relief
A boost in energy
A speedier recovery after postpartum
Unless there is a medical reason, women can and should maintain their physical activity level during pregnancy and resume postpartum. Regular physical activity during pregnancy helps to maintain physical fitness, manage blood pressure, and reduces the risk of:
Excessive weight gain
Incontinence
Gestational diabetes
Back and pelvic pain
Physical therapists can develop or adjust a personalized treatment program during pregnancy and after birth. They also can address any physical problems the occur as a result of pregnancy such as nerve involvement, posture, joint alignment, muscle strength and laxity, as well as urinary symptoms. This treatment plan can help to reduce pain and muscle, bone, and joint problems if experienced.
Exercises that focus on the heart (cardiovascular) and muscular systems can be very beneficial at maintain or building muscle strength and tension. Swimming is especially excellent for the aerobic benefits, and the water helps support the baby and takes the pressure off your back and joints. Be sure to consult with your physical therapist before starting a program to learn the exercises that are right for you.
Physical therapists are movement experts. They improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement. You will have a treatment tailored to your specific needs to help you reduce pain and improve quality of life.
Chante Woyda is a PTA at In Touch Physical Therapy.