The relationship built between Kory and Melissa Kath and their Little Sam has spanned more than 17 years. Sam was a part of the Kaths' wedding, and in turn Kory Kath recently officiated Sam's wedding this year. (Photo courtesy of BBBS Southern Minnesota)
With the season of giving upon us and giving thanks for what we have, the gift that keeps on giving is not found in a box or a decorative bag. It is not something we have to go to a store and buy or order online. It is something we all have, and we all have to give.
It’s the simple gift of time.
Sharing your time with someone can be your greatest gift you can give. Just 20 minutes over a cup of coffee, 15 minutes for a quick walk or 30 minutes to share a meal. To be honest, most of us spend more time than this just scrolling through our phones and checking social media.
What if your 30 minutes could lead to real impact? Not just for someone else but for yourself as well. Small moments of mentorship can lead to years of impact. Mentorship isn’t about knowledge, title, or prestige. It’s about action, spending time with someone. Everyone has something to share and something to learn. It’s a two-way friendship that gives and takes, it’s frankly that simple.
Big Brothers Big Sisters has a great formula for sharing your time with someone you will really enjoy, a Little. We invest in getting to know you and youth and making the perfect match. We focus on shared interests, similar personalities, and the opportunity to discover new things no matter your age. With over 300 youth ready to meet their Big, now is a great time to share some of your time. The gift of a mentoring friendship can be the best gift a youth will receive this year. A pair of shoes might last a season, a sweater maybe a few winters, the video game will be outdated in no time, but the gift of your time will last a lifetime. The impact you make today can change so many tomorrows for a youth, you, and the community.
Recently we posted a story about a mentoring relationship that has span the last 17 years. When Big Couple Kory and Melissa were matched with their Little Brother Sam, the couple were not yet married. The match enjoyed simple, fun activities. A few years into their match, Kory and Melissa got married, and Little Brother Sam was in their wedding, even covering his face during that important kiss. Fast forward 17 years and Little Brother Sam was getting married and asked Big Brother Kory to officiate his wedding! Kory and Melissa were honored to be part of Sam’s big day.
Over the years, through marriage, children, school and college, their relationship remained strong. It wasn’t about the amount of time spent with each other, it’s about the memories they made over the years. The impact of mentorship is seen so clearly in Sam, Kory, and Melissa's relationship. They may not see each other every month or get the chance to catch up as often as they'd like, but their friendship is everlasting.
What will you do with your gift of time? Making an impact could be on the top of your gift giving list this year.
Michelle Redman is the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, based in Owatonna.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.