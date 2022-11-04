Kaths and Sam

The relationship built between Kory and Melissa Kath and their Little Sam has spanned more than 17 years. Sam was a part of the Kaths' wedding, and in turn Kory Kath recently officiated Sam's wedding this year. (Photo courtesy of BBBS Southern Minnesota)

With the season of giving upon us and giving thanks for what we have, the gift that keeps on giving is not found in a box or a decorative bag. It is not something we have to go to a store and buy or order online. It is something we all have, and we all have to give.


Michelle Redman is the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, based in Owatonna.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments