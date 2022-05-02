Weak. Insecure. Mushy. Emotional.
These are not powerful words. They are not typically associated with a strong person. But when you use the word “vulnerable”, these words may pop into your mind as synonyms.
As much as I strive to be vulnerable, it is often a trait that I struggle to let others see. So why do I want to open myself up to being vulnerable? Why would this be a personal goal?
I look at vulnerability as a characteristic of somebody that makes them approachable, trustworthy, and relatable. When a person is approachable, it is a game-changer in day to day living. They would have the opportunity to connect with more people, to attract positive energy and to be seen as a safe space for others to seek support.
If known to be trustworthy, a person can remove barriers of communication and can build genuine and lasting relationships with others. When a person is relatable, quick connections can be created, resulting in easy conversation and enjoyable time with others. This is why I strive to be vulnerable.
What does it look like to be a vulnerable person, in the sense of those attributes noted above? I believe you can tell when a person is willing to be vulnerable if they genuinely let their guard down.
They share an embarrassing story. They allow a tear to come to their eye when they recount the loss of a loved one, even if in the company of strangers. They bend to help somebody who has fallen, no matter their connection or lack thereof to the one in despair. They tell others what they need and they ask for help. They show their genuine emotions as they feel them.
What are my barriers to and challenges with showing vulnerability? As we go through different stages of life, we each experience different struggles and trauma that impact our comfort with letting our guard down around others, even if we long for close relationships with those people. If you have been vulnerable in the past and experienced somebody taking advantage of that openness, it can take a very long time to heal from that sense of betrayal and deep hurt.
A natural tendency is to close yourself off to deep connections, avoiding the possibility of being vulnerable. When we close ourselves off to emotional attachment to another person, we perceive that we are protecting ourselves from the possibility of being hurt.
When we expose our emotions and let our guard down, we are telling others that we are trusting them with this precious part of us. Our vulnerable side is an incredibly valuable part of ourselves, and is at the same time intensely frightening to share.
Becoming comfortable being vulnerable is a process I have discovered is not fast, easy or fun. It is hard to feel unguarded and it is nerve-wracking to trust that others will handle your vulnerability with the fragile care it deserves. Emotional intelligence seems to be a vital piece of finding comfort being more open, while also creating a space to more fully accept others’ feelings, and concurrently accepting their reactions to your emotions.
When we assume that others will hurt us or take advantage of us, we cut ourselves off from the fulfillment of deep connections and healthy relationships. Holding on to these assumptions decreases our sense of self-value and confidence. Becoming vulnerable ensures our ability to love ourselves and let others love us. It sure seems to be worth working on, if you ask me.