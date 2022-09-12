I have always admired sunflowers for their simple beauty. I like to photograph flowers, but I have never had the opportunity to have a sunflower in my viewfinder before. Yes, there are sunflower farms in my vicinity, but I never seem to get to them at the season’s peak. This year was different. The sunflower came to me.
Sunflowers are farmed for making sunflower oil, feed for farm animals, human consumption, and yellow dye from the flower. Other uses include using them for bird feed as they are much appreciated by some of the larger birds. Of course, squirrels are big fans of sunflowers too.
Sunflowers are flowers that contain flowers within them. The new seeds are in the middle, and the older seeds get pushed to the outside. A single sunflower can produce 1000 to 2000 sunflower seeds. A farmer will plant 15,000 to 25,000 plants per acre and expect to yield 68-75 bushels of sunflower seeds from that acre.
The sunflower seeds my wife buys for her birdfeeder are primarily black. The seeds with a white stripe are generally saved for human consumption. These black seeds could be used to produce sunflower plants, but the birds are pretty eager to consume them if the squirrels don’t get them first.
I like to think about the odds that a particular seed from a sunflower farm will end up being sold as a birdfeed. Birds eating at a feeder remind me of a one-year-old baby in a high chair having lunch. More food ends up on the floor than in the mouth. Some birds prefer to eat the seeds on the ground. If the seeds on the ground are not consumed, they could be in a protected spot. Not every kind of birdseed that falls on the ground will germinate next spring. Sunflowers are particularly hearty, and some will say they are somewhat like a weed. If nature gives the seed a chance, it will try and survive.
We have a small deck attached to our house with steps to a backyard patio. There is a small one-inch gap between the steps and the patio. This spring, a volunteer sunflower plant started growing in the gap. My wife, the gardener, decided to let it grow and see what would become of it.
I would have to say that the volunteer sunflowers next to our deck are a miracle. Interestingly, we almost had to cut them down before they flowered. The deck steps were in bad shape from the weather and needed to be replaced. The sunflowers were in the way of this construction. Lucky for the sunflowers, the carpenter had some jobs that took longer than expected, so we could see the sunflowers make it to maturity.
Early August came, and the date was set for the deck repair. The carpenter was coming the following day, and the sunflowers had to be removed. I got my camera and tripod out and set them up next to the now proudly standing sunflowers. They follow the sun across the sky every day, and when I took the photos, they were facing the southwest. I put a large black mat board behind them so I wouldn’t see anything else in the viewfinder but the hero of the photo, the sunflowers.
The lens has a very narrow focal point when taking a photo of flowers very close. If I focus on a flower petal, part of the flower will be in focus, and the other part will probably not be. This can be a problem if you, as the photographer, want the entire flower in sharp focus.
A photographer can use a few workarounds to extend the area of focus. I chose to use something called “focus-stacking.” What I did was I put the camera on a tripod and got the composition I wanted. Then I took multiple photos without moving the camera, but I changed the focus point in each individual image. For example, in the picture of three sunflowers, I changed the focus in each exposure from one flower to the next. Then, I used Photoshop to merge all the photos, using only the in-focus portions from each image.
Shortly after I photographed the sunflowers, my wife came along with the pruning shears and cut down the sunflower stalk. I felt sad that such a beautiful creation had to go. Still, I was happy I could capture their beauty to be appreciated for many years to come.