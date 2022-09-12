Sunflower

(Photo courtesy of Scott Cody)

I have always admired sunflowers for their simple beauty. I like to photograph flowers, but I have never had the opportunity to have a sunflower in my viewfinder before. Yes, there are sunflower farms in my vicinity, but I never seem to get to them at the season’s peak. This year was different. The sunflower came to me.

Scott Cody is a registered pharmacist with a passion for alternative or non-traditional pharmacy. He is also a retired computer consultant in pharmacy electronic medical records and has a photography business called “Family Home Images.” He can be reached at 507-456-7843 or via email at wscody@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook at scott.cody.12382.

