I have seen time and time again how crucial it is to maintain healthy levels of Vitamin D in our bodies. While most of us know that this essential vitamin helps our bones stay strong, it does so much more than that.
It is common to overlook Vitamin D when looking for optimal health. It’s not just another vitamin found in food. Instead, it acts more like a hormone. This vitamin is crucial in almost every body function, including cognition and cancer prevention. It also significantly impacts calcium and phosphate levels in the body.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the recommended daily amount of Vitamin D is currently 800 International Units (IU) for adults. However, recent research has suggested that this amount may need adjustment for many people, particularly those who live in areas with limited sunlight exposure or who have darker skin.
Despite its importance, most of the worldwide population is deficient in Vitamin D. Symptoms of deficiency include fatigue, weakness, brain fog, and anxiety. Rickets can develop when Vitamin D is very inadequate. Unfortunately, blood testing for Vitamin D is not always covered by insurance or Medicare, and no universal lab value can offer treatment guidance.
Supplementing Vitamin D is especially important for seniors, as it can significantly affect their health. The starting place for understanding your Vitamin D levels is to get your blood level tested. Yes, Vitamin D is produced in the body when exposed to sunlight. Then it is sent to the liver and converted to 25- hydroxycholecalciferol, also known as 25 hydroxyvitamin D or 25(OH)D, which a lab test measures.
One of the biggest challenges in diagnosing Vitamin D deficiency is that blood testing for Vitamin D is not always covered by insurance or Medicare. Even if it is covered, there is no universal lab value that can offer guidance to treatment. Unfortunately, this leaves patients and doctors guessing about appropriate levels and dosages.
While there is still debate over how much Vitamin D is optimal, Grassroots Health, made up of 48 scientists, recommends a serum level between 40-60 nanograms/millimeter (ng/ml) for optimal health. Many other organizations give varied recommendations but agree that lab results of less than 10 ng/ml should be avoided.
It’s important to note that some people are intolerant to Vitamin D supplementation, so a lab test and your physician should monitor levels. As for dosages, the Institute of Medicine has set an upper limit of 4,000 International Units (IU) per day, while the Endocrine Society recommends an upper daily dose of 10,000 IU per day. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends 600 IU daily for people aged 51-70 and 800 IU for those 70 and over. The NIH daily doses will not be adequate to increase your blood level if you are seriously deficient in Vitamin D.
Higher daily doses are becoming a trend for preventing incurable diseases. Research shows the benefits of getting a level between 40 and 60 ng/ml. While science does not have a sound basis for claiming ideal 25(OH)D levels, we know that Vitamin D in seniors reduces recurrent vertigo, helps prevent cancer, lowers the risk of dementia, and reduces falls and fractures.
One way that Vitamin D helps prevent disease is by supporting our immune systems. This vitamin plays a crucial role in activating and regulating our immune cells, which can help our bodies fight off infections and diseases.
Additionally, some studies have found that Vitamin D may play a role in preventing certain types of cancer, particularly those that affect the colon, prostate, and breast. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it is clear that maintaining healthy levels of Vitamin D is essential to overall health.
It is important to note that too much Vitamin D can also be harmful. Overdosing this vitamin can cause nausea, vomiting, and even kidney damage. That is why speaking with your healthcare provider before starting any new Vitamin D supplements or making significant changes to your diet is crucial.
The message is clear: Vitamin D is essential to our body’s health. While we may think of it as just a way to keep our bones strong, it does so much more than that. Benefits include supporting our immune systems to prevent disease and maintaining healthy levels of Vitamin D is essential to overall wellness.