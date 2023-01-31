The number of Americans who experience regular pain has risen to quite a notable number. The rise in pain also correlates with a decrease in sleep. The National Sleep Foundation has found that over half, approximately 1 in 5 people of in the United States reported experiencing chronic pain, which can lead to increased complications to physical health and mental health. The foundation also found that pain is the key factor in the gap between the amount of sleep people say they need and the amount they are actually getting.
Sleep disorder symptoms include difficulty falling asleep, waking up in the middle of the night, waking up early in the morning, restless sleep, and overall dissatisfaction with the quality of sleep. The consistent interruption of sleep triggers a vicious cycle of sleep deprivation and increased pain. The less sleep a person gets, the more intense the pain can become.
As a key indicator of overall health, sleep should be made a priority. Even if reaching the nine hour recommended amount seems unattainable, gaining 15 – 30 minutes more of sleep can still make a difference. Higher motivation to get sleep has been found to be associated with longer sleep durations and better sleep quality, even amongst those with chronic or acute pain.
Strategies for improved sleep
Start by identifying possible causes of lost sleep. The first step is an assessment of the sleeping environment and lifestyle habits. There are a few questions that you need to ask yourself. Is your bedroom a quiet place and are all of the lights turned off? Are all electronics shut off, televisions and computers that are in the bedroom? What are you sleeping on? If you wake with more pain than when you went to bed, you might be sleeping on the wrong mattress or a worn out one. If you are waking up with headaches, you may need to assess whether your pillow provides enough support for your neck and head. A head maintained in neutral position can reduce pain, as well as a properly supported neck, where a properly fitted pillow can assist with that. What are you eating and drinking before you go to sleep? Are you consuming caffeinated beverages later in the afternoon or early evening? Are you eating big meals close to your bedtime? Are you going to sleep at the same time every night? Try and avoid stressful conversations or situations before going to bed. Try not to watch the evening news before falling asleep or you go to sleep thinking of murders and burglaries.
By facilitating an environment that is quiet and comfortable, you will set the stage for a sound night of sleep. Your physical therapist can also help you sleep better by teaching you techniques such as autogenic relaxation, progressive muscle relaxation, and visualization. Working with breathing techniques can also keep you more relaxed during the day.
Don’t lose sleep over it
Adjusting sleep habits can be a lot of trial and error. You will find some strategies that work and some that do not, and a brand of pillow or bedding may benefit your friends and family may not be beneficial to you. The combination of pain and lack of sleep creates a vicious cycle that can get progressively worse if left untreated.
Fortunately, a good physical therapist can identify the underlying cause of pain and create a plan for lasting pain relief. Using a combination of hands-on techniques, including joint mobilizations and massage, your physical therapist will help reduce muscle tension. This will help you sleep better. Your physical therapist will design a stretching and strengthening program to help restore muscle balance and reduce pain, restoring normal sleep patterns. We can also help find the proper size and type of pillow for you.
Physical therapists are able to help you reduce your pain and teach you techniques for relaxation that can help you improve your sleep. The idea is that if you reduce your pain you’ll sleep better, and when you sleep better you will reduce your pain.
If you have pain and are losing sleep reach out to your physical therapist.
Dr. Tony Sarne, PT, DPT, ATC, is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. Reach him at 507-451-7888.