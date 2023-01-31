Tony.jpg

The number of Americans who experience regular pain has risen to quite a notable number. The rise in pain also correlates with a decrease in sleep. The National Sleep Foundation has found that over half, approximately 1 in 5 people of in the United States reported experiencing chronic pain, which can lead to increased complications to physical health and mental health. The foundation also found that pain is the key factor in the gap between the amount of sleep people say they need and the amount they are actually getting.


Dr. Tony Sarne, PT, DPT, ATC, is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. Reach him at 507-451-7888.

