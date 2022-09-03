The summer is always loaded with things to do. But at night, under the parade of stars, I can feel the calendar turning. Fall and its flood of outdoor activities is standing in the wings. It is important to be ready for it.
Believe me, I’m a procrastinator, and instead of getting better with age, I’ve gotten worse. So it is odd that a recent rainy Saturday would find me in the garage surrounded by decoys. I was astonished at what a great job I did putting them away last fall. Only three or four needed service and that delighted me.
Next on my list was a quick check of my shotguns. My gun safe has a key that seems to wonder off on its own. I finally found it in an old cigar box, Queen of Cubas from back in the days I smoked cigars, good ones.
I started out lighting one up occasionally when fishing, but then it got more frequent, and I decided I should probably stop. So I did, and experienced what F. Scott Fitzgerald said of Gatsby: “His count of sacred objects had just been diminished by one.”
The key to the gun safe, another sacred object, revealed the contents that needed work. My gun cleaning supplies on the top shelf were in order.
But I know that turkey gun wasn’t cleaned in the spring, so it was number one on my list. It’s and old Ithaca model 37. A pump action that was a gift from an uncle when he stopped hunting on the advice of a cardiologist.
I gave it a quick once over with water displacement oil and swabbed and cleaned the barrel. Old Hoppes number 9 gun oil has been replaced by a menu of graphite and teflons that are so far superior in reducing friction and preventing rust that they demand to be used.
A clean shotgun is a thing of beauty. I admired my work and slid the shotgun into a silicon bag, another step forward in maintenance that appeared about twenty years ago and has proven invaluable in keeping all firearms protected and rust free. This process was repeated several times until all the various firearms were ready for the upcoming fall.
Next came the fishing rods. Fall can be the best time of year for angling. I especially like fishing muskies and big catfish, but large trout are also great in the fall. So that meant checking out some bait casting reels. Maintenance here is easy. Some oil, quick check of drags and they’re ready.
Fly rods require little maintenance and that’s a good thing. I stopped counting them many years ago. Add to that I developed a taste for old bamboo rods, and I’m afloat in fly rods. Bamboo rods, usually stored in a rod case, are most likely wiped down after every trip. That usually does it. But they are so beautiful I get a few out just to look at them.
Fly reels are another story. The reel itself is a mechanical device and needs all the care of a shotgun, and the fly line should be cleaned in soapy water and then have some dressing applied to preserve the plastic surface. I also have several silk lines.
They too must be dressed with a greasy floatant and then let sit while it soaks into the silk. The care of the line assures it remains buoyant.
So there it is. Like many outdoor people I’m patiently waiting. Waiting for the mornings to get colder and the dew turn to frost. Waiting for the quiet tug of some fish in a deep river. Waiting for the seasons to turn.