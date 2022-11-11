The election is over. The expected Red Wave did not happen, especially not in Minnesota. In the short-term, the deck will be reshuffled.
This election was about Presidents Biden and Trump, even though neither one of them were on the ballot.
However, the Democratic Party’s center of gravity has moved away from President Biden to leaders of the progressive movement (e.g., AOC). And although former President Trump gave voice to an electorate that felt “unloved”, he does not define the Republican Party. So, what are the long-term trends? What does the future hold for the Democratic and Republican Parties?
Patrick Deneen, a professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame, offers some insight. In an article published in the Postliberal Order last January, he refers to a model that divides the electorate into four quadrants defined by a vertical axis measuring social beliefs and a horizontal axis measuring economic positions.
The vertical social beliefs axis ranges from socially liberal at the bottom to socially conservative at the top. This axis is intuitive. Social conservatives are pro-life, generally religious, and support traditional values and traditional families. Social liberals hold opposing viewpoints.
The horizontal axis, measuring economic beliefs, is not so easily labeled as either liberal or conservative. The left side of this axis represents government “interventionism”. The right side represents minimal government involvement, commonly known as “libertarianism”. In the past, Americans have associated a libertarian outlook as a conservative position; intervention in the economy has been linked to Democrats, who tend to favor more regulation of business and higher taxes.
Global trade issues, however, find some Democrats and some Republicans on each side of the Interventionist-Libertarian scale. The North American Free Trade Agreement, which removed governmental barriers to free trade (a Libertarian principle), was originally signed by President Clinton with bi-partisan support. Two decades later, the Obama Administration orchestrated the Trans Pacific Partnership promoting trade between the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. Both parties favored trade agreements with China, and both see government intervention as a good thing on some issues but want the government to “keep out” on others.
The vertical Social Axis and the horizontal Economic Axis define four quadrants: the upper right being Socially Conservative, Economically Libertarian; the upper left being Socially Conservative, Economically Interventionist; the lower left being Socially Liberal, Economically Interventionist; the lower right being Socially Liberal, Economically Libertarian.
The upper right quadrant of this construction is where the Republican Party has resided for the last several decades. Deneen’s most relevant example of a proponent of this quadrant is Ronald Reagan. “The lower left corner represents the current core of the Democratic Party – AOC and Very Online Progressives,” states Deneen.
The lower right quadrant “represents pure, unadulterated libertarianism in both the economic and social spheres.” Ayn Rand, the author of Atlas Shrugged, would reside in this quadrant. From an electorate standpoint, it is the least populated quadrant, but it attracts a few Republicans who favor an unregulated economy and a few Democrats who desire no restrictions on social behavior.
The interesting quadrant, and the one that likely is the key to success for the party that holds it, is the upper left, Socially Conservative, Economically Interventionist. As Deneen points out, this corner “is the home of those who seek restraint in both the economic and social sphere. . . A shorthand typically used to describe it is populism.” This is the home of the vast majority of the working class.
Both parties have recognized the problems blue-collar workers encountered because of global free trade; many factories, and the jobs along with them, were moved over seas. Recognizing this, Republicans began embracing government intervention in the economy – especially in the form of tariffs – to protect American workers. While Democrats continue to express concern for worker’s rights, they have abandoned socially conservative positions; the party’s core voters are now almost exclusively in the lower left-hand quadrant. The result has been that the upper left Socially Conservative, Economically Interventionist quadrant, which is the home of an increasing share of the electorate, is now tilting decisively Republican.
While analysts are developing theories to explain the results of the current election, most agree that Democrats won the last presidential election because President Biden still had some appeal for the voters who reside in the upper left quadrant. His administration and party, however, have positioned themselves as staunchly socially liberal. Working-class voters see both parties as advocates of some of their economic concerns. But, because the majority of blue-collar workers remain socially conservative, the upper left quadrant – the fastest growing quadrant – is likely to remain a Republican stronghold.