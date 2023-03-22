“Life has become a throw away commodity.”
— Anthony T. Hincks
When I began college, decades ago, I intended to be a wildlife/marine biologist or a veterinarian. My late teen years were spent fascinated by the lives of Mark and Delia Owens, Jane Goodall and Diane Fossey. The quest to swim with dolphins is still on my bucket list.
My love of animals remained and as my kids grew, we had a literal plethora of animals. People seemed to know that if they had a strange pet that they didn’t want anymore, ask the Hansen kids, their mom would take it in. We had dogs, cats, a chinchilla, guinea pig, hamster, gerbil, fish, a box turtle and a horse. We never boarded our dogs, instead having someone come into the house to stay to take care of the entire zoo.
That said, I’m not a member of PETA. I’m not going to go stand at Hormel and try to block the semi drivers hauling the hogs into the plant for slaughter. I have great respect for livestock haulers. My son is one. It pays his family a living wage. I understand the economics. But I also understand that factory farming has turned our cheap meat (relatively speaking these days) into a commodity.
According to one definition of “commodity” it is “one that is subject to ready exchange or exploitation within a market”. When we turn living animals into commodities, we somehow seem able to remove life from the equation and suddenly violence and the obscene become possible. Life becomes something to be bought and sold and manipulated for our use at will.
I read an article a couple of months ago that really became the catalyst of this article. It concerned the support that a number of veterinarians give to what is known as VSD+. Basically, the bird flu, which was spreading through factory chicken farms needed to be dealt with. To dispose of these animals they use a technique called ventilation shutdown plus. The animals are sealed off in their housing, the heat is turned up and they basically bake to death like a dog in a hot car. While they suggest that the use of carbon dioxide should be added, in certain circumstances, such as the bird flu epidemic, they see no problem with simply using VSD+ alone.
And some veterinarians are ok with this?!
I cannot imagine shutting the doors on my older chickens because they no longer produce enough eggs and letting them cook to death. Even in learning to butcher meat chickens, I found that the most humane way to kill them is exsanguination. It was actually quite peaceful.
Last year, my happy hogs rooted in the mud and were always waiting to see what sort of produce or treat I was bringing them next. They actually ran to the fence to greet us! Yes, we loaded them up and took them to market. But we did it. Not some stranger that they’d never seen. And not by baking them to death.
My son asked if we were going to put up a hog barn on our property as an income generator. And yes…there is a lot of money to be made in factory farming models. I’ve always held fast to my “no” on that subject. I may not get rich raising animals, but that’s ok as long as I can feed my family something where I know its origins and the conditions in which it was raised…and died.
No amount of money can entice me to make a commodity out of an animal. Once we declare that something living is merely a commodity, then really it becomes a thing as the definition states; something to be exploited as we see fit.