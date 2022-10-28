We all have theories based on our outdoor observations, but local knowledge is always valuable and can come from unlikely sources.
Here are a couple of mine.
Ask the cook.I was lucky enough to teach at a fly fishing school for nine years in Montana. The school would do casting instruction at a ranch on the eastern front of the rockies. the very first day we pulled in to fish, I noticed a woman fishing the lake in front of the lodge. Then when we were introduced to the staff I saw her again. She was the cook. After the others in our group left to move into their cabins, I hung back and made small talk. Finally I asked her why she was fishing were she was when we pulled in. It’s the best place to fish in the lake she said because before the lake was flooded their was a fence that went across the lake. The fish hung out along it feeding on insects and minnows.
“Take that rod by the door and give it a shot.”
I grabbed the rod, noticed she was using a grayish brown damsel fly nymph, I walked down to where I thought she was standing, and started fishing. By this time the dozen other anglers in the school had things put away and were gathered around the shore waiting for lunch. After about five minutes of this I hooked a twenty-three in rainbow trout.It jumped about six times putting on a show. The key here is become friends with the cook. I never would have figured out the fence line thing on my own and the nymph defied logic. The reason these lake fish get so big is that their diet tends to consist of freshwater shrimp. They are full of calories and abundant. Fish that eat damsel fly nymphs are looking for a big meal. The nymphs are about three inches long and are strong swimmers. It would have taken a long time for me to figure that out. Perhaps I never would have. The cook helped my a lot. She was also a terrific cook!
I fished a charity golf tournament here in Minnesota. It was a bass tourney on a good lake. Cold front conditions made the fishing very difficult. Every day of the tournament I noticed some middle school kids fishing the same spot. They didn’t have a boat and were wading at the mouth of a small stream they dumped into the lake. When I checked the map I noticed a big drop-off about where they were fishing.
I get a number of plastic lures from bait companies to try out. So I pulled up to chat with them, gave them a couple bags of plastic baits and asked them about the fishing. They were very knowledgeable young fisherman. I used their information to catch a number of bass.
I guess my point is that these unlikely anglers provided me with information I could use to catch more fish. The cook and the kids helped me a lot. Put the ego on the back burner and seek out those people that can help you out.