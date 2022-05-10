I think one of the most important aspects of being a parent is being a good example. I truly believe what I do is more important than what I say, and so I strive to be congruent.
If I don’t want my kids to have cake for breakfast, then, if I am, I am going to eat it noiselessly in the dark confines of my closet with the door locked. I recently had a couple of opportunities to set an example to my children.
A few of my kids struggle with procrastination. This may be a task I have given them, but often, it’s their own stuff that they delay until tomorrow. I realize that I too procrastinate, and when I do, I feel like the consequences shine like a beacon. For example, every year I consistently wait too long to buy a Christmas tree and end up with slim pickings. Last year’s tree was not grand in any way, just a small, rather insignificant white spruce. It was so lacking, that I opted to put it outside on the porch and for the first time ever, set up an artificial tree inside the house.
By the second week of January, the indoor Christmas décor was all boxed up. In February, I found a decent enough day to take the outdoor lights off the trees. But the Christmas tree was in a stand stuck in ice. It still looked decent, so I left it. Our spring took forever, but finally the ice melted. Throughout March, I walked by it and thought, “man, I need to get rid of that thing.” By the beginning of April, I really started to feel embarrassed for not having it down, but then I decided since it was so close to Easter, I would adorn it with colorful plastic Easter eggs, which I doubt were even noticed. I most definitely planned to haul it away after Easter.
A week or two later, I stepped outside and saw a female cardinal fly out of the tree. To my astonishment, I saw a nest was being built in my evergreen tree, which was no longer even green. This posed a great dilemma. I love cardinals. The fact that they stick around and endure cold, windy, snowy Minnesota winters like the rest of us makes me admire them even more. They provide the only bright color on stark winter days of neutral hues. I couldn’t possibly get rid of the tree now.
Now it is May, and on my porch still stands the Christmas tree; its needles drying out, littering the ground. My brother said the occupancy of my tenants will last around 45 days, from egg to fledging, when they leave the nest. 45 DAYS?! I wonder if I should charge rent, aware of the skyrocketing housing and rental property prices. I guess I will just be grateful that this is a much shorter commitment than my children. In my shame, I will live with a Christmas tree on my front porch six months after the holiday. It really is a beautiful way to role model the consequences of procrastination.
Recently, I found myself alone on a Friday night. Typically, by Friday, I am kind of in zombie mode, but I checked out the movie Citizen Kane from the library and thought it was a good night to watch it. My kids disdain black and white films, even the cinematic classics. I am really in no place to judge. My mom campaigned for me to watch An Affair to Remember for at least two decades, and I still haven’t seen it. I find it challenging to find the time and motivation to watch a movie. My children can spend an equal amount of time whittling down to a movie selection to which everyone can agree to the actual time it takes to watch the movie. However, if I am going to encourage my offspring to see great movies from years past, I need to do so as well.
One can tell how seldom I oversee film selection, when I recalled that we now use an Xbox to watch movies. My experience with the Xbox is limited to turning it off when someone leaves it on. I pop in the movie and can hear the whirring of it loading, but then I am stuck. I don’t know what television input level to choose or how to work the controller. I barely mastered the television remote which we have had for probably five years. I know at my young age, this is pathetic.
However, I am emotionally committed to watching Citizen Kane and need to set a good example to absolutely no one, since the house is empty. I called a child who is out on a date. I didn’t think twice about bothering him on his date. He likely is the person who transitioned us to watching movies on the stupid Xbox. He doesn’t answer, which is so typical. I then phoned a child who is in college in another state. She facetimes me and walks me through the steps. I select the correct input, choose an animated character for an unclear reason, and navigate to play on the controller I have never used. The movie is okay. Sometimes I don’t get the hype of certain movies. I feel like I am missing hidden meanings and symbolism.
When my child returns home, he inquires as to why I called. “I needed help getting the Xbox to work.” “That is so lame,” he tells me. Yet, I felt pride trying new technology, even though it is intimidating. A few days later the child who shamed me, sheepishly requested my help. “Mom, how do you work the can opener.” “That is so lame,” I tell him. Having modeled the humility of asking for help, I demonstrated slowly and with great finesse the intricate skill needed to work a plain ordinary hand-held can opener. I tell him, “Listen, if you are on a desert island, would you rather know how to use a can opener or an Xbox.” “The Xbox, of course,” he said.
Sometimes our words and actions come back to bite us, but also so do our children’s.