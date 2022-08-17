Several years ago, a small headlined article regarding county fair results read: “Lama Judging Results”. I’m not one to judge a monk by his cover, but I think the word involved should have been “Llama”, the Andean ruminant, distant cousin to camels, often used as a pack animal in the mountains of South America. Llamas are raised in this country as more of an exotic species, but nonetheless as worthy of note as more traditional livestock, such as cows, goats or chickens. I will admit to passing through those barns, if only to send unsolicited rooster photos to more urbanized friends.

Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments