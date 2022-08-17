Several years ago, a small headlined article regarding county fair results read: “Lama Judging Results”. I’m not one to judge a monk by his cover, but I think the word involved should have been “Llama”, the Andean ruminant, distant cousin to camels, often used as a pack animal in the mountains of South America. Llamas are raised in this country as more of an exotic species, but nonetheless as worthy of note as more traditional livestock, such as cows, goats or chickens. I will admit to passing through those barns, if only to send unsolicited rooster photos to more urbanized friends.
The column title above was a clue for a five-letter word in the NYT crossword puzzle I had first seen in 1985, but again about thirty years later as I sat happily ensconced in an Owatonna establishment, sipping coffee and nibbling a bagel while attempting the difficult word puzzle in ink. It remains my go-to for delineating the spelling of “llama” versus “lama”, or the beast versus the priest. The problem may not simply be a tired editor working late to meet deadlines, but rather that modern convenience “auto-correct” programmed into many devices, be they laptop or phones. While it’s nice to have when being lazy regarding apostrophes, it can be a minor curse for those of us who utilize foreign words in our missives. To wit, “iaido” (the Japanese art of drawing the katana in a killing motion & replacing it in its scabbard) changes to “Isadore” if I don’t return to edit. Some words require intense efforts and multiple tries. Attempting to utilize a colloquial version of “laying” (“layin’ “, as in musical “layin’ down some tracks”), only “Latin” would keep coming up. My laptop is less specific than my phone, fortunately for you, dear reader.
The various screes I’ve heard label this phenomenon as “auto co-wrecked”, “otto-connect” and other such clearly wrong spellings. I’ve also fielded a story from a research facility full of PhD candidates, where one of them re-programmed a cohort’s computer to auto-correct certain scientific nomenclature into mild obscenities — words we shouldn’t say in church or near small children, but useful for construction work and other areas with high-probable errors. Imagine attempting a thesis-level dissertation with a program that sprinkles in words unworthy of anything other than a string of invectives more suitable for accidentally hammering a thumb, or driving a nail gun nail into a hand. I confess to be among such examples for expletives spewed.
The errata become erotica on some occasions, be it a well-known accident headline from western Minnesota, or an early 1970s one in South Bend regarding a presidential promise of certain military exit. Neither of those would likely pass the smell test for a family-oriented newspaper, however. Suffice to say that even local double-entendres have shown up, whether unwittingly by innocents or deviously planned by clever, if somewhat bored, copy writers & editors. An editor I knew up north admitted to thinking about a clever one, but resisted the urge to test the limits of his audience and employers. Sanity, sobriety & propriety prevailed.
Nonetheless, despite the best efforts, mistakes occur, innocuous or otherwise. About thirty years ago I saw a trade magazine editorial use the word “peaked” rather than “piqued” regarding stimulation of interest. That was a more egregious error than a mere misspelling or other standard typo. My wife’s son, at that point in junior high still very much a beginning English learner, discovered a spelling error in an age-level book because he couldn’t find a definition anywhere. I caught it upon looking, but that’s what education is supposed to do. I sometimes wonder if those are textual errors or intentional misprints to catch potential copyright theft, much like the occasional false notation on road maps. Or, perhaps it’s a nod to the acceptance of our imperfections, much as the small pattern errors in Persian carpets, because only God is perfect, and our efforts should not attempt such blasphemous hubris. Maybe it’s just a test in life, as is everything, in a Buddhist context. I’ll have to consult the Dolly Llama…
Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.