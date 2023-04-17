With today being the deadline day for tax filing you have probably been in several different conversations about taxes leading up today as I have been. Here are some facts and ideas for consideration.
Minnesota is ranked 5th overall nationally for tax fairness with Delaware, Washington D.C., Montana, Oregon and Vermont being ranked ahead of us. I’ve read the two functions of taxation are to raise revenue and influence behavior. Most of us focus on what we pay in taxes and whether the amounts are justified or not. Here are some thoughts on how taxation affects behavior. Minnesota taxes tobacco and alcohol sales at a higher rate to help pay for the added health and social costs their use may create. Minnesotans with higher incomes pay more income tax but still have a higher amount of disposable income left over than lower income Minnesotans. The balance of motivating citizens to achieve higher skills and education so they have higher incomes while not overtaxing them to avoid discouraging them from spending effort and resources to achieve a higher income is always a topic of debate. I think the political and social influence of the growing number of billionaires in this country and the continuing increase in their wealth, even after paying taxes, is undermining Democratic rule in this country. Billionaires should be paying a higher percentage of their assets in the form of taxes.
Forty years ago, the richest man in the United States was David Ludwig with a total wealth of $6.15 billion (adjusted for inflation), mainly created in the shipping industry along with other venues. Not bad for somebody that left school in the 8th grade! I recommend reading David Ludwig’s biography. David was one of thirteen billionaires at that time. Present day there are 735 billionaires in the United States, the most of any country in the world with several billionaires have a net worth of over $100 billion. Total wealth of U.S. billionaires grew from $240 billion in 1990 (adjusted for inflation) to 4.18 trillion in March of 2021. The total wealth of U.S. billionaires grew by $1.7 trillion during the first 11 months of the coronavirus pandemic, a 44% spike in wealth. Because our tax system is based on yearly income and not based on wealth growth of assets billionaires continue to accumulate paper wealth in properties, stocks, bonds and mortgages. When millions were recently withdrawn from several U.S. banks by wealthy individuals to reinvest in higher interest short term bonds, several banks became insolvent and closed. The wealthiest 1% in the United States have almost 16 times more wealth than the bottom 50%, does any person reading this see a danger in this disparity? I think I have stated before that money is like manure, if it piles up it rots everything around it but if it is spread around everything grows. I think it is time to use our vote to elect people that will make sure the wealth is spread around. What do you think?