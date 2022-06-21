Are you engaged? No, not engaged to get married. Are you in engaged in our community? Are you looking to learn more about community decisions, activities, projects, and more? Do you prefer transparent and open communication? How do you know what decisions are being made? How do you make a difference? How do you share your thoughts and opinions with our community leaders? Where and when do our community leaders hear that voice?
For me, these questions and thoughts were emphasized following a recent interaction with our City Council. After reaching out to the City Council about the proposed increase in the Park and Rec fee structure and the possible impact it could have on youth sports, I was left feeling frustrated and unheard. Admittedly, when I reached out to the City Council I was in reaction mode and time was of the essence as I had failed to be “engaged”. This failure to be engaged resulted in a lack of awareness of the topic until it was too late to make a difference. Reflecting upon my failure caused me to ask many of the questions above. First, I asked myself and then many others in the community. The results are concerning.
The answers I heard included: “My voice doesn’t matter.” “They don’t want to hear from me.” “Who are they?” “How would I contact them?” “Do you think my voice would make a difference?” “They make decisions behind closed doors.” “I’m concerned with the overall lack of transparency.” “I don’t believe they make decisions based on community input.”
Candidly, I found the responses alarming and it caused me to ask more questions. Based on in-person questioning, and an online social media poll, I estimate 90% of our community is not only unable to name the Councilperson who represents their ward, but any Councilperson at all. Might the same be true for other elected officials? I find it likely.
Now, this is not a one-way street. We shouldn’t be sitting here idle, waiting for our Councilperson to contact us. Relationships are a two-way street and based on my informal research we need better relationships and communication with our community leaders. How do we accomplish this? Who is responsible? How do we facilitate it?
First, my asking the above questions introduced me to Engage Owatonna (www.engageowatonna.com). Please do not interpret my mentioning of Engage Owatonna as an advertisement or plug as I’m still learning about the website. However, I’m intrigued and recognize this tool received more than 1,000 online responses to a recent community question regarding restaurant preferences. That seems like a great foundation for building (or growing) meaningful community engagement.
Next, in less than five months another Election Day will have come and went. Each year it seems Election Day increases in importance. Whether it’s School Board, City Council, County Commissioners, or other local elected positions they all have a level of importance and impact on our community. While it’s difficult to have an impact on a national scale, we can all certainly be engaged and educated about our local elections. As the yard signs begin to pop-up, be sure to ask those critical questions. Which candidates are committed to community engagement? What tools are they using to facilitate that engagement? How do they answer questions about processes? Are they willing to answer the difficult questions on the topics morest important to you? Overall, seek to be engaged for the future of our community.