Several years ago, there was a big brouhaha in the professional sports world when it was discovered that a certain professional football team, with a game plan that emphasized passing, had slightly deflated the footballs to allow for easier grabbing in the rain. People seemed shocked, but unless it’s something specified in the rules, it can be just a clever way of gaining the edge over an opponent. If you think that concept seems a bit outre, then consider what my high school basketball coach told us. He knew that slightly altering the air pressure in a basketball has an effect on its bounce, specifically as it comes off the rim. Thus, when facing a team with taller players under the hoop, more pressure causes it to bounce further, increasing the potential of rebounds further out, while decreasing it might be the better strategy for a taller team to ensure the rebounds stay closer to the basket. Given relatively equal factors otherwise, a slight advantage can be gained.


Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.

