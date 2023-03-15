Several years ago, there was a big brouhaha in the professional sports world when it was discovered that a certain professional football team, with a game plan that emphasized passing, had slightly deflated the footballs to allow for easier grabbing in the rain. People seemed shocked, but unless it’s something specified in the rules, it can be just a clever way of gaining the edge over an opponent. If you think that concept seems a bit outre, then consider what my high school basketball coach told us. He knew that slightly altering the air pressure in a basketball has an effect on its bounce, specifically as it comes off the rim. Thus, when facing a team with taller players under the hoop, more pressure causes it to bounce further, increasing the potential of rebounds further out, while decreasing it might be the better strategy for a taller team to ensure the rebounds stay closer to the basket. Given relatively equal factors otherwise, a slight advantage can be gained.
You might think a mere high school game is not as important as a professional sport, because so much betting is involved at the pro level. However, we knew even back in the 1960s that there was localized betting on high school games because one or another player seemed to have access to the odds---betting based on an expected point spread. While our coach may simply have wanted things to go our way, the advantage remains, legal or otherwise. At college, we knew where to find betting cards with point spreads as well, with three correct picks getting a 5-to-1 payback. Yes, my housemate asked me; and, yes, I managed to get two college games and one pro game correctly. His view was ill-gained money (betting was, at that time, illegal, and thus largely under the aegis of organized crime) should be likewise spent in questionable a manner, so he opted for strip-tease joints & after-hours speakeasies.
As noted, while the rules might be designed to keep things fair, the desire to win seems to bring out the clever of us, along with the determined. In Tom Alibrandi’s “Killshot” (1979), a story about professional handball, the protagonist teaches a young up-and-comer all the tricks of reading both the court (dust in corner indicating low spot, for example) and the opponent. That’s certainly just an aspect of understanding how little details add up for an advantage, which any knowledgeable player might do. This I not unlike professional basketball’s Larry Bird, who would spend an hour or more long before a game bouncing a basketball on the court, searching for weak spots in the flooring assembly to be taken advantage of during the game, when a slightly altered dribble might allow a quick steal.
Of course, it’s those items outside the rules that irk us, be it paying college players to “shave” point on the spread or alleged outright fixing of games by whatever higher powers exist with the influence---be it with money, drugs, or threats---to change the course to the advantage of inside betting. It certainly is possible to find such accusations online through search engines, as several professionals have claimed exactly that over the years. Whether it’s a jockey holding back a favorite or some favored pug taking a dive in the ring from a phantom punch, plenty of stories abound, true or not. From the Olympics to pro baseball, and even cycling, we have seen “juicing”, or illegal use of steroids, whether it has been individuals on their own, officials looking the other way, or entire national organizations engaged in scientific methodologies of covering their cheating. Penalties are only meted out to the unlucky who get caught.
While it is certainly not something as egregious as the corruption of multi-million dollar tax avoidance or outright grifting from public or private sources, it remains something of concern. No one likes to lose to a cheater, even if we like to think our version is okay. Maybe “all’s fair in love and war”, but those aren’t really spectator sports, and are rarely bet on. There’s simply too much money involved in betting to believe that no one is out to gain by cheating. And, I don’t have any good answers.
Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.