I know I have said it before, but I think we all need to slow down. How many times do we overlook something we need to do because we’re in a hurry? Or do we doubt whether or not we locked the door because we were in a hurry to leave? Speaking for myself, it happens pretty regularly. I can tell you I don’t generally leave without my phone, but I would bet that is the same for most people. So today, I’m just going to give you an example of a situation many of us probably have encountered.
So imagine you’ve had a busy day, and you were on the way to the grocery store to pick up just a few things for dinner. You intend on it being a super quick in-and-out visit, and you know exactly what you need and where it is. So as you drive to the grocery store, you’re mapping out your path to be as efficient as possible. Everything is lining up. You will be home before you know it and making dinner. Except for the variables you can’t control are the people around you. Maybe you picked the wrong checkout line. We’ve all done that! But in this case, imagine that as you get close to the store and you get into the turn lane, and the light turns green, nobody moves.
You sit and watch the light stay green, and with no movement, you consider honking the horn and resist for a second, only to let your frustration settle in and honk away. Not knowing what’s happening with the six cars in front of you but knowing it is messing up your plan, you start to get angry. You wonder if they are on their phone, do they see the light, if their car has broken down and if so, get it out of the way. So here are a few ways we might react. The first one would be to curse at the person as you drive by. Another would be to wait until they get going. Who knows how long that would be. Or maybe you find a place to park your car and realize the person doesn’t know what’s going on with their vehicle. You aren’t alone and noticing that she needs help. So you head towards the car with another person looking for a solution. As you get closer, you see a panicked look on both the driver and the young child in the back seat faces. Without being able to communicate what’s going on with the car, you offer to help. The driver quickly accepts your help and is super thankful. Together with the other fine citizen, you get her car safely to a parking lot, and she’s able to call for help and no longer blocking traffic. Although initially, you were angry that it was interrupting your quick stop at the grocery store, you feel fulfilled having helped this family to safety and moved the car out of everyone else’s way so that their trip to the store could be smooth and timely.
It’s these situations that we can’t predict, but we are sure to encounter now and then. I understand that our mood, when faced with a problem, can impact our reactions. But my challenge is to stop and think, slow down for a minute and realize you don’t know what’s going on all the time for everybody else. Hold the door for somebody at the store. Turn the lights off without getting upset with someone else for forgetting to do it. Find your way to slow down and help somebody else!