Ahhh, it's summertime and the livin’ is easy. Well, that is a correct statement for this year but if you ask about last year, I will fully admit that the livin’ wasn’t easy. My gardens were, to put it bluntly, a disaster and personally so was I.
Yes, even a Master Gardener can have a bad year and it was a doozie. Lots of personal things were going on in my life. Lack of time compounded with the very hot and humid temperatures and the dry weather became the perfect storm of "why did I even bother this year?"
Over the course of the winter, I took time for some self-care and rearranged my priorities. I decided to put home and life first and get busy digging.
This year I am happy to report that my gardens are looking much better. They're not perfect, but then I won’t ever claim to be that perfect gardener. You see, I’m thriving and as a result so are the results in my garden.
With all that being said let’s talk about keeping your vegetable garden thriving.
I’m proud of my results this year as I’ve continued to keep up with the maintenance of weeding and fertilizing. It’s important to keep weeds at bay since they compete with nutrients that are needed to feed all those delicious vegetables you have planted.
Watering is also an important task (and time consuming). But it’s necessary in times of dry weather to give those gardens at least 1 inch of water per week.
This year I installed a real time saver with a Bluetooth watering timer. The timer allows me to set up a regular watering schedule at a designated time each day. If rain is in the forecast, I can pop open the app on my phone and adjust the watering schedule. This was especially helpful when we went on vacation and I knew that my gardens would be watered regularly and didn’t have to rely on family and friends to lend a hand.
Along with the watering and weeding, it’s also important to add some all-purpose fertilizer and work it into the soil. As your plants are developing, setting fruit, etc., they require a lot of nutrition. Think of it like a growing boy going through a growth spurt. You can never fill them up.
If you still are loving your time in the garden and wish you could still add a few vegetables for some early fall dinners, there are a few that do thrive much better in the cooler fall temperatures.
First off you need to know your average first frost date in your area. Here in the ‘55021’ zip code it can be as early as mid-September and as late at the beginning of October.
A few vegetables that do well are beets, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, green onions, kohlrabi, leaf lettuces, radishes, spinach and swiss chard. To find out how long it takes for your veggies to mature, turn over the seed packet and there it will tell you the number of days to maturity and then get busy planting.
As I write this, I’m enjoying a lovely afternoon with cool breezes sitting on our new little covered patio, listening to a cardinal happily chirping away and talking to you about gardening. Remember to take some time for you, especially out in your garden.
Happy Digging!
Jayne Spooner is a University of Minnesota master gardener in Rice County. She lives in Faribault and loves sharing her garden-related thoughts.
