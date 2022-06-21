With the grad party season winding down for OHS seniors and temperatures steadily climbing, it seems like summer is really upon us here in Steele County. But as a student, now counting down one final year in the Owatonna school system, it’s a little bittersweet. Spending the beginning of June saying goodbye to retiring staff and older friends on their way to college in the fall means a few tears but a lot of hugs, laughs, and nostalgia. On the flip side, being forced to acknowledge the onward march of time has led to some personal reflection as I go into the summer before my senior year.
Like myself, a lot of students in Owatonna have spent years growing up in this town — even those who haven’t still carry summer memories of friends, activities, and family. For me at least, summer supplies ample late nights, bright skies, and long days with people I care about. Curiously enough, it’s sometimes hard to appreciate these things. It’s easy to get caught up in a whirlwind of activity and movement, but I’ve found that it’s also worthwhile to treasure the quieter instances. Nights where I find myself sitting outside with the moon and the crickets matter just as much as hot days at the pool — it’s just harder to recognize these quiet moments.
Besides all the fun that summer carries, it also brings a new set of responsibilities. For a lot of high schoolers, days spent working on homework become days working jobs. At the same time, days spent in school can become days spent hanging out or relaxing instead. It’s not that school doesn’t have its benefits or fun moments, but summer holds a special place in a lot of peoples’ hearts because of the freedom it provides — which is why I found myself wondering how I could better appreciate it.
Days are coming up in the future where I know I’ll fall into a slow routine- getting up late, lounging around, maybe heading to work or hanging with friends, and then heading to bed way past when the sun has set. In an attempt to appreciate the time I get to myself, I’ve picked up a new hobby. Rollerblading was relatively inexpensive and didn’t require the presence of other people for me to enjoy it. It doesn’t have to be a massive change to impact your summer positively. Something as small as taking a walk when the weather is nice could be enough to stave off any summer boredom.
All of this ramble about summer just to say that it should be cherished. Perhaps the urgency to enjoy summer feels a little more pressing for me than it does for others- if only because I’m getting older and college is looming on the horizon- but that doesn’t mean that everyone shouldn’t attempt to live a fulfilled couple of months before fall rolls back around. Knowing Minnesota, we’ll blink and we’ll be three feet deep in snow. Ugh. Even those out of school who may work year-round have the opportunity to find some time to take a deep breath and appreciate the nice weather.
Take something away from my little blurb today — spend a little more time outside, enjoy Owatonna’s wonderful parks and hiking trails, or find a new pastime to enjoy. What summer becomes is up to you. Personally, my goal is to find a good balance between fun, work, and preparation for the upcoming year, but everyone’s aspirations can look different! Aim to have a summer that is both exciting and fulfilling — whatever that looks like for you.