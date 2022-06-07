I am one season away from being finished with my children’s high school sports careers. Like many other parents, I have spent many days rushing home from work, inhaling supper, and rushing off to a gym, a field, a pool, or a court to plop my bottom on uncomfortable bleachers for hours on end. In May, I spent a hectic month watching many tennis matches.
The spring sports’ season are a hurry up and wait affair. In Minnesota, the athletes anticipate the melting of the snow, the drying up of mud, and hopefully, sunny days so they can get outside and start practice. Tennis is a sport that one might assume that the kids are fair weather players because a wet court means no playing. A wet court is an injury waiting to happen so practice occurs inside until the courts are completely dry. Matches are easily postponed or canceled for even the threat of rain.
This spring was the same as usual, with matches moved indoors and some canceled, resulting in cramming several matches within the same week. The spectator experience of tennis is different from most other sports in which my kids participated. My oldest kids were swimmers. The distance from the pool was usually far from the fans. We would yell and cheer from the stands, which was completely wasted energy. Swimmers can’t hear fans with their swim cap partially or completely covering their ears, not to mention the racket of splashing water from themselves and their opponents. After the caps were removed, I often found that I had been cheering for a child other than my own. “HEY! GREAT RACE…oh never mind. She is in the next heat.” With swimming, a parent could easily wait an hour to see their child swim a two-minute race and then wait another twenty minutes for a four-minute relay. We couldn’t afford a babysitter, so my younger kids brought bags of toys to play, bored to tears with race after race.
A parent could get close to the court to cheer on their basketball player, but usually there were enough other folks yelling that I was easily drowned out. With cross country, parents would applaud their child as they ran past, and then race over to another part of the course to wait for their child there. It was exhausting. Tennis is different. For many matches, observers can be within a few feet of the players. Being close to the action is exciting. This proximity provides an opportunity for encouragement and cheering. However, tennis and golf are two sports where subdued fan participation is expected. Restrained cheering is allowed. There certainly is no yelling or screaming.
My youngest kids endured hours and hours of athletic events of their older siblings when they would have preferred to be home watching SpongeBob. But their reward is that they now have adult siblings who have the attention span to tolerate two-hour tennis matches. Unfortunately, when my children get together, being quiet is nearly impossible. Cheering can sometimes cross the line into heckling. In one match, the kids shouted support for their sibling with various nicknames, confusing his opponents but also his own teammates. During pauses between points, games and sets, we often discussed random topics during the match. “Hey, great serve. Nice volley.” “What root beer is best? Dad’s, Mugs or Barq’s?” “Fantastic point!” “Definitely A & W.”
Another thing about spring sports is a person never knows how to dress for the activity. On a Saturday in May we went to a tournament. The day was ridiculously windy so seemed cool. We started the day in jackets, covered in blankets. It ended up being one of those days, when you never were warm, but somehow you managed to get sunburned. I burned my arms and wrists terribly. After six months of winter, our skin is ill prepared for the first day of full sun.
We faced a hectic week in mid-May. My kid has been playing tennis for six years. Did it ever occur to me to buy an extra uniform for him? Not once. That would take foresight and anticipation. At 9 p.m., my son yells to me, “Mom, make sure you wash my uniform.” The next day, I grabbed the clothes discarded on the bedroom floor and threw them in the wash a couple hours before he was to leave for the match. An hour before departure, I pulled them out of the dryer only to find that the clothes I washed were not the uniform. He has another shirt of the same exact color and similar shorts. “Mom, I threw the clothes in the clothes basket.” “You never do that. Your clothes are always on the floor. Son, this is what you call karma.” Still, what kind of mother sends their child to a competition with a shirt that reeks of sweat and body odor? “I’ll throw your uniform in on speed wash.” Washing two items in my large capacity washer is against everything I believe. It is the one thing that prevents me from teaching my kids to do their own laundry. They will waste water, electricity and detergent washing just a few clothing items. They also won’t separate colors which is a crime against humanity. Yet, I will do this because I love my child. Those two items seemed to take longer than the promised 30 minutes. I switched it to a quick rinse and then hoped it would speed dry the clothes. With five minutes to leave, we took the uniform out of the dryer. It was very damp. “What am I supposed to do?” my child whined. “I don’t know, hold it out the window as you ride the bus.” “What about the shorts?” “I have no idea. Can you connect a hairdryer to your phone?” He survived. It was a warm day, and perhaps his damp shirt and shorts kept him a little cooler. That week I dreamed I was watching a tennis match. I asked my son if he ever dreams of playing tennis. “No,” was his response. Clearly the spring sports season is more exhausting for the parent!