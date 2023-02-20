...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
As many of you know, I am a big proponent of bonding. When interest rates are reasonable, the bonding bill is a great way to fund projects of statewide importance at a good price. When Republicans ran the Senate, we used bonding to fund critical road and bridge projects across Minnesota, water infrastructure improvements, and much more. These are things that make a real impact on people’s lives.
Senate Democrats unveiled a giant bonding proposal worth about $1.9 billion. There are some good things and some questionable things in it, but that doesn’t matter yet. What really matters is what it tells us about Democrat priorities.
We have a $17.6 billion surplus. Before giving a dime of it back to taxpayers, Democrats are running up the state’s credit card. It’s completely backward.
Like I said, I am a strong supporter of smart bonding. But before I can support a bonding bill, we need to see a lot more seriousness from Democrats about giving the surplus back to taxpayers.
Pot legalization is complicated and risky
One of the other big priorities of Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats in the legislature this year is legalizing marijuana. They have marketed it a simple change in the name of getting out of people’s lives.
In reality, the bill is a 300+ page monstrosity of new rules, regulations and restrictions. Ultimately, none of those regulations will change the fact that the bill would have serious, troubling consequences if it becomes law.
The economic costs will be significant, but there are also tremendous social costs. For example, in 2022 there were more than three times as many pediatric cannabis edible exposures in Minnesota as there were the year prior.
We know that people who use marijuana have higher rates of temporary psychosis and long-lasting mental disorders, as well as depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. We know marijuana use is especially risky for young people and developing brains, and use in teens has been linked to higher rates of mental health issues, addiction, difficulty problem-solving, memory and learning problems, lack of focus and more.
I have not talked to a single law enforcement officer who thinks this will be good for Minnesota. Not a single one anywhere in Minnesota. It will not improve public safety on our roads and highways. We don’t have testing in place to catch folks who are driving under the influence. We have no idea what it will cost. Drug dogs that have been trained to detect marijuana won’t be able to be used anymore.
I am supportive of individual rights, for sure. But this specific bill is poorly written and will have serious, dire effects on Minnesota if it becomes law.