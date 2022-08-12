The good
• Summertime! The sights, the smells, the sun! So appreciated!
• Steele County Free Fair! The sights, the sounds, the FOOD!
• Staycation or vacation. Hoping you had a chance to relax and breathe in the scent of a fresh -cut lawn, kids laughing in the yard, and gorgeous sunsets.
• Gas prices have eased! (Keep going down, please).
• Unemployment is low again.
• The Senate passed a climate and tax bill which will inject more than $370 BILLION dollars into climate and energy programs! The bill will help cut greenhouse gas emissions, allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and allow larger premium subsidies for health coverage for low and middle–income families under the ACA.
• Leigh Finke is poised to become the state’s first transgender legislator. Why is that good, you say? Finke says, “I know terrible things have been said by some of the people I’m going to be working with. We also know-based on research-that the most effective way to change someone’s attitude is for them to meet a trans person. Just being in that room is so important.” (From Star Tribune article Thursday, August 11, by Briana Bierschbach) I agree, that it is easy to hate what we do not know.
• A lot of money will be coming to Minnesota this fall. According to Star Tribune of August 7, Minnesota will receive $1.2 billion for roads, bridges, public transport and airports. We will see $116 million for clean water, and over 125,000 households will receive access to internet services.
The bad
• The money coming to Minnesota with the infrastructure bill had no GOP votes from Minnesota. This included Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach and the late Jim Hagedorn. Ilhan Omar also voted no. (That could help explain her slim win in Tuesday’s primary…)
• Help for veterans facing cancer due to toxic burn pits passed on a bipartisan vote. All GOP voted against it the first time. There was fighting about how the bill changed from spring to summer. Thank goodness it got straightened out (Thank you Jon Stewart!) and passed.
• Only 18% of eligible voters in Minnesota voted in the Tuesday primary. Gotta say, kinda sad.
• Monkeypox. Should we be worried? We’re finally starting a school year of no masks. We have more knowledge and less fear about Covid. Now monkeypox?
The ugly
Some recent headlines/quotes that scare me.
• “Klobuchar said she first introduced a bill to allow the government to negotiate drug prices TEN years ago.” (Star Tribune, August 9)
• “FBI Searches Trump home in Florida”. (The government did ask nicely. Then sent a subpoena. Then got a warrant.) (Star Tribune, August 9)
• “They sounded alarms about a coming Colorado River crisis” (Star Tribune August 2)
• The diminishing level of water in Lake Mead and Lake Powell has been warned of for years. Now it is a major crisis, and people are going to be hurt badly, instead of heeding the warning and taking steps years ago to fend off the shortage.
• “Republican state treasurers align to thwart climate action” (Star Tribune, August 6)
• “…in an attempt to protect fossil fuel companies that bolster their local communities.”
• “Feels like it’s a Whack-a-Mole” (Star Tribune, July 31)
Efforts across the state to hinder voting rights and spread the seeds of doubt in our ability to run a safe election.
The theme song, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” was written by Ennio Morricone. In 1968 Hugo Montenegro recorded a cover version of it that became a pop hit.