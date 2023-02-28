Summer vacations mean relaxation and a break from daily life. It also means increased outdoor activity and, for an alarming number of families, increased injury. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that common summer pastimes such as sport and recreational vehicles, barbecuing, bicycling, playgrounds, swimming and amusement parks all resulted in more than 1.3 million emergency room treated injuries.


Brittany Sibenaller DTP is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached at (507)451-7888.

