Summer vacations mean relaxation and a break from daily life. It also means increased outdoor activity and, for an alarming number of families, increased injury. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that common summer pastimes such as sport and recreational vehicles, barbecuing, bicycling, playgrounds, swimming and amusement parks all resulted in more than 1.3 million emergency room treated injuries.
As families and friends flock to picnics, playgrounds, amusement parks and beaches for summer fun, they are often not thinking of safety. Every year many patients come in with injuries that shortened a vacation when it could have been prevented, whether it be a sprained ankle, broken wrist, or severe back pain.
Before the vacation and activities begin, consider these tips for staying safe and healthy this summer:
• Incorporate a warm up and cool down before physical activity
• Remember to drink lots and lots of water to avoid exhaustion, dehydration and muscle cramping.
• Hydration Tip: Drink about half your weight in pounds, in ounces of water. So if you weigh 150 pounds drink 75 ounces of water.
• Wear supportive footwear when walking for long periods of time. The flip flops and sandals are cute but they do not give you support and can even cause a torn knee or ankle ligament. If you can fold your sandal in half and put it in your pocket it is not giving you the support you need.
• Always wear the appropriate safety gear, such as bicycle helmets, wrist guards, and shin guards.
• Be aware of the change in the level of activity, temperature, humidity and altitude of your location compared to back home. Many young people do not realize or understand the effects of humidity on your body. The last thing someone wants to have happen is heat stroke from dehydration as a result of working or enjoying some form of recreation in too much humidity.
• If you are planning a long road trip, make sure when you stop that you are able to walk, not just go sit down in a restaurant. You need to get out and stretch and try to eat at picnic spots so you can stand and help your muscles stay flexible.
• When taking breaks from the long car rides, try to get a twenty minute walk in to get your heart rate up and blood flow moving.
• Do not neglect your workouts during your vacation time. It is easy to get out of a routine and all of a sudden you haven’t worked out for what was one week has now became two months.
Backyard picnic games and summer activities are great exercise for the whole family and a great way to enjoy the warmer weather, take precautions to prevent injuries that shorten your summer fun by contacting our clinic today to promote wellness and decrease pain. To schedule an appointment with one of our doctor therapists, call In Touch Physical Therapy at 507-451-7888.
Brittany Sibenaller DTP is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached at (507)451-7888.