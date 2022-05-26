At the age of 5 my parents and I along with my little sister embarked on a 3-week road trip during the time my father would be laid-off from his construction job in the winter. Off we went in our red Pontiac Catalina, heading west to see whatever adventures we could find. Along the way my mother bought this little cactus that we somehow managed to keep alive during this road trip. That cactus survived many years before succumbing to being dumped over by us kids and eventually my mom’s daycare kids.
Succulents and cacti are still a big hit with gardeners and houseplant enthusiasts. Back in the day there weren’t a lot of choices but now the quest is on to look for more different and exotic specimens.
Don’t know what succulents are? Well, the term refers to a large category of plants, including cacti, which have thick fleshy leaves or stems. These fleshy parts serve as water storage organs which help them survive under the most arid conditions.
These plants are found worldwide with over 2,000 species. When going through your favorite garden center and you see:
• jade plant (Crassula arborescens)
• snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)
• century plant (Agave americana)
• sedums
• kalanchoes (Kalanchoe blossfeldiana)
• hens & chicks (Sempervivum)
…you have found succulents!
Growing succulents and cacti are relatively easy. They require modest amounts of water but do need lots of light. If you have them indoors, place by a sunny window. If they aren’t getting enough sun use a cool white fluorescent light bulb and position the light 6-12 inches above the plants. They should see light for 14-16 hours per day.
Combining several different succulents in a succulent garden is very popular. People are purchasing them already made up or are making them at home so they can select their favorites. Select a container with good drainage holes. If excess water is trapped in the soil it will result in rotting and decay in a very short time. You can make your own potting soil by mixing one part potting soil and one-part coarse sand.
Watering your succulents and cacti when and how is also very important. During low-light winter months water only enough to prevent them from withering and shrinking. Water should flow through drainage holes on your container. Discard any excess water. A couple of good ‘rules’ to follow for watering are:
• As the amount of light increases in the spring so does the plant’s need for water.
• Always allow the soil to dry out completely between waterings. Just stick your finger down into the container and if it feels wet don’t water. If it’s dry, water it.
Cacti and succulents do not need to be fertilized a lot. Cacti should be fertilized once or twice during the late spring or summer when they are actively growing. For succulents, fertilize in the same manner during the brighter months. Use a fertilizer that is higher in phosphorus than nitrogen. Mix it so that it is half the strength meaning when mixing the fertilizer with water, use only have the amount of the recommended amount. As for pests they are a rare concern. If you find mealy bugs or scale, wipe off with alcohol dipped cotton swabs.
Happy digging!