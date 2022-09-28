I don't remember much about what I was thinking at 17 years old. I didn't have much to say about politics. I had no idea how to do taxes. And I never understood why adults were warning me not to get older.
So how could that shell of a person be expected to choose a college, which would lead into a career path, which would determine the outcome of the rest of their life?
What I did know is what I was being told at the time: "You're supposed to go to a four-year college. You're supposed to take a bunch of general classes to figure out what you like and then some more classes to pursue your major. You can apply for financial aid, but don't expect to receive much. It's normal to pay a lot for college."
Perhaps you'd say I (and millions of other American high school students in the 90s, 2000s and 2010s) should've known better, should've learned finances and planning at a younger age. And it's not that I want to make excuses; I do believe in personal responsibility.
But when you're young — depending on your experiences and how quickly you may become jaded in life — you have a tendency to believe that the world is set up the way it's supposed to be, and when you're told, "This is what you should do," you might believe it.
I know I did.
College was a crucial time in my life, and I wouldn't trade those years away. But the education I got, while useful, was not worth tens of thousands of dollars. And I don't know how I, or anyone else who spent likewise, could've known that before ever experiencing it.
Now, those millions of students are strapped with student debts higher than ever before. And all costs have risen over time, yes, but the spike in post-secondary education costs is incomparable to any other. And wages certainly haven't kept up.
So I just don't buy student loan forgiveness as unfair.
Do I understand why someone who never took on student debt or already paid for it would feel sour about President Biden's forgiveness plan? Yes. Do I believe that this forgiveness will actually negatively alter the course of their lives? No.
It is true that we live in a capitalist society, and when the federal government decides to forgive debts, those debts don't just vanish. They have to be paid for, and that means additional taxes spread out across the country.
But those taxes are relatively low once broken down to the individual level, and they are going help countless Americans find new freedoms: to buy homes, to start families, to spend their money. It means more people actively taking part in the U.S. economy — an economy that's going to need as much support as it can get with less young people sustaining it than decades past.
When Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Aplha entered post-secondary institutions, we thought we were taking the best possible step to become contributing members of this society. Loan forgiveness tells us we're not being punished for a choice we were encouraged to make.