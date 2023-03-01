The phrase “Workforce Development” has become a hot topic over the past few years as Minnesota’s, and really America’s, need for more qualified employees has come sharply into focus. Demographers have been warning for years about the “silver tsunami”, a wave of baby boomers that would hit retirement age and exit the workforce, creating job openings in every sector of the American economy. The silver tsunami is currently cresting, and many employers are striving to figure out how to replace and train key roles within their organizations. Workforce Development, Inc (WDI) is pleased to be offering a free 2023 Workforce Forum event on April 27 for organizations in Southeast Minnesota interesting in learning new ways to grow and strengthen their workforce from nationally recognized experts in the field.


Mike Postma is the Rice and Steele County area manager for Workforce Development, Inc.

