Last month’s column stated that, although there are factions of the Republican Party given to extremism, the entire Democratic Party is increasingly taking extreme positions. With regard to abortion, the column read, “We should do more to help unwed mothers and any woman who is facing a challenging pregnancy. But it is extreme to enshrine into law the idea that difficult problems justify the destruction of an innocent life.”
Yet the bills introduced this week by the Democratic controlled Minnesota Legislature go beyond enshrining abortion into law. House File 1 (HF 1) and Senate File 1 (SF 1) will permit abortions up until the moment of birth, by any method, and for any reason.
HF 1, the so-called “Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act”, passed key committees this week along party-line votes and, according to KARE 11, is being fast-tracked into law.
According to the web site, https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/sessiondaily/Story/17495, “Republican legislators unsuccessfully offered three amendments, all of which failed along party lines.” One of the defeated amendments would have required second and third trimester abortions to be performed in a hospital. Another would have banned partial birth abortions.
I reached out to Owatonna’s representatives in the House and Senate, John Petersburg and John Jasinski, for comment.
Representative Petersburg responded with, “I, personally, am pro-life. I believe abortion impacts three lives, not just one. That is father, mother, and child. I also understand that there are many other opinions/views that are different from mine. However, I believe that no matter your viewpoint, we all should expect certain safeguards and procedures would be put in place. It is disappointing that so far in committees hearing the latest pro-abortion bill, all attempts to put safeguards in place have been voted down. As an example, we know second and third trimester abortions have a higher medical risk, but amendments to require them to be performed at state licensed facilities were voted down. Whether a bill is controversial or not, I believe the State has a responsibility to make sure safeguards are put in place to protect those impacted by the bill.”
Senator Jasinski replied, “Every unborn child has value and is worth protecting. I remain committed to working to find consensus around common-sense protections and support for both mothers and babies, and have always supported policies to ensure all mothers and babies have the care they need throughout every stage of life. Likewise, we should make a stronger effort to reduce unwanted pregnancies and help mothers facing hardships. I think these are areas of common ground; areas where most Minnesotans will agree. It’s disappointing that right out of the gate, the DFL’s top priority is to rush extremist abortion laws through the process. This is a complicated, serious issue, and it deserves a thorough debate.”
A partial birth abortion is a barbaric act; its description is too grotesque to be included in a publication open to young readers. If the reader does not know what the procedure is, I direct him or her to the U.S. Catholic Bishops web site: https://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/human-life-and-dignity/abortion/partial-birth-abortion. The description is as gentle as it can be without sacrificing accuracy. After reading this, it would be hard to not agree that, rejecting an amendment banning partial-birth abortions is the epitome of extremism.
However, Democrats even want to go beyond this. On January 12th, Alpha News reported that the DFL has introduced legislation (HF 91) that would nullify protections for babies who survive a botched abortion. This bill would repeal “The ‘Born Alive Infants Protection Act” which was passed by the Minnesota Legislature in 2015, and states that abortion survivors should be fully recognized as human persons and provided with medical care to preserve their lives.
Contrast this with the legislation introduce in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Born Alive Act. According to the National Review, “On Wednesday, House Republicans passed legislation requiring that doctors care for infants born alive after failed abortions”.
The bill passed with every Republican voting in favor. Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar was the only member of his party to vote in favor of the bill while his Democrat colleague Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, also of Texas, voted present. While the Born Alive Act passed in the House, it has little chance in the Democratic controlled Senate.
It seems that it is not enough for Democrats to enshrine into law the ability to abort the unborn; they also are determined to allow the denial of care to a baby that survives an abortion and is living outside the womb.