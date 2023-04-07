This column has often observed that the Party of the Left is abandoning the working class in favor of the rich and elite. Justification of this observation is provided by the Democratic Party’s ongoing policy of bailing out banks and their wealthy depositors.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was established in 1933, during the Great Depression, to restore trust in the American banking system. Citizens holding accounts were to be insured by the FDIC in the event of a bank failure. The intent was to protect smaller depositors; the current limit on insured deposits is $250,000.
The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has left President Biden scrambling to explain why extending this FDIC coverage to people with SVB accounts greater than $250,000 is not catering to the rich.
Almost 90% of the SVB depositors were not insured by the FDIC, meaning they had more than a quarter of a million dollars in deposits. The bank catered to executives of technology companies, who tend to lean very left. California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was also a depositor; he lobbied for the rescue of the bank. The Biden administration rescued all of these wealthy depositors, but the President is studiously avoiding the word “bailout”.
Conservative columnist Allysia Finley posed this hypothetical situation in the Wall Street Journal on March 20 about a Texas bank facing losses similar to SVB: “Imagine a bank in Houston that caters to [the] oil-and-gas industry. It makes low-cost loans with credit-friendly terms . . . where they earn an above-market return. It also manages the wealth of oil and gas executive . . . As news of the losses spreads, there is a run on deposits. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., with the approval of a Republican president, takes over the bank and guarantees all its uninsured deposits, including those of oil-and-gas executives. Wouldn’t Democrats scream ‘bailout’?”
Conservative columnists are not the only ones using the word bailout. On March 15, the USA Today’s Joe Garrison quoted Paul Krugman, a liberal economist and New York Times columnist: “Yes, it was a bailout,” said Krugman, writing that the source of funds “doesn’t change the reality that the government came in to rescue depositors who had no legal right to demand such a rescue.”
Pundits who vote blue are acutely aware of the Democratic Party’s dilemma. NPR ran the following on March 23: “On the left, Adam Green with the Progressive Change Campaign Committee said he doesn’t buy the administration’s semantic argument. ‘It’s politically toxic for politicians in either party to be seen as bending the rules to favor the rich and powerful,’ Green said. ’I think it’s an Achilles heel, potentially, if Democrats are left holding the bag for what’s seen as a bank bailout.’”
Many political analysts believe that the way the Obama Administration handled the banking crisis that occurred during his tenure was a significant factor in Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton. President Obama was too willing to rescue the rich and let the working class fend for themselves.
Banks were bailed out. His Attorney General, Eric Holder even “ordered prosecutors not to go after mega-bank HSBC for money laundering,” according to an article by Matt Stoller in the January 12, 2017 edition of the Washington Post. Not only were rich bankers rescued and shielded from prosecution, an article in the Washington Post by Atif Mian and Amir Sufi published on May 14, 2014, criticized the Obama Administration’s failure to extend aid to the millions of homeowners who lost their homes to foreclosure during this same financial crisis.
Business Insider reported on Jan 27, 2020, that Andrew Yang, the former Democratic Presidential candidate, maintains the Obama Administration’s bailout of banks has hurt the Democratic Party. Asked whether Obama had made any mistakes during his two terms in office, Yang cited his handling of the financial crash. “To me, there was a real missed opportunity that in some ways we have not yet recovered from. When we had a fundamental choice to either recapitalize the banks or keep Americans in their homes, we chose the banks, we bailed out Wall Street to the tune of $4 trillion,” Yang said.
This will likely be a campaign issue in upcoming elections. Some may argue that rescuing the rich protects our economy from collapse, but it is becoming harder and harder for the Democratic Party to maintain the myth that they do not favor large corporations and the wealthy elite over the blue-collar working class.