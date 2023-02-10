President Joe Biden touted “green energy” subsidies of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. According to the Department of Energy, the IRA “represents a historic, $369 billion investment in the modernization of the American energy system,” most of which will go into wind generators, solar panels, battery production, and transmission lines. The goal is to combat climate change which many on both the right and the left believe is caused by carbon-based fuels. If true, and there is sufficient evidence to believe that carbon-based fuels do contribute to climate change, this is a laudable goal.
These green energy solutions will require investment to produce components of windmills, solar panels, and batteries. Copious metals are required to produce batteries, wind towers, transmission lines and transmission poles.
But on January 26 , the Minneapolis Star Tribune wrote, “The Biden administration has withdrawn some 225,000 acres of national forest land in northern Minnesota from mineral leasing, protecting a swath of the watershed that adjoins the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.” The goal is to prevent pollution of a pristine wilderness area by preventing the mining of copper, nickel, and other metals.
Another laudable goal.
You can’t have your cake and eat it too. Carbon-based fuels may contribute to climate change; they do cause other types of pollution. But wind and solar generation has its own set of problems that should be assessed before discarding other possible solutions.
Some of these problems are:
1. The best locations to generate wind and solar power are distant from power consumers.
2. Mining and refining the metals necessary for green power generation and transmission is highly polluting.
3. We are dependent upon slave labor in China and Africa for the supply of green-energy metals.
4. The best locations to generate wind and solar power are often on prime agricultural land.
5. Nobody wants a giant windmill operating in their backyard.
6. The useful life-span of windmills and solar panels is quite short.
7. The wind does not always blow; the sun does not always shine.
The column will address problem 1 this month.
Distance of the source from the consumers
“Shop local” is a slogan that has become a maxim for many on both the left and the right. Buy locally produced goods; eat locally grown food. While there is some flexibility in the exact meaning of “local,” generation of power hundreds of miles away from where it is consumed is not local.
Wind and solar panel farms are not located in major cities. Electrical power from these green energy farms must be fed along hundreds of miles of transmission lines consuming thousands of tons of copper, steel, and other materials for poles and wires. While mining and refining the required metals contributes to pollution, the destruction of land crossed by transmission lines harms the environment and can be counter-productive to the goal of preventing climate change.
The Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line traverses 300 miles through Oregon and Idaho. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, “The Interior Department says the high-voltage line will help connect new renewable energy projects — like wind and solar farms — to the grid.” But opponents point out that the towers will cause environmental destruction and deface the view of part of the National Historic Oregon Trail which 40,000 people come each year to admire.
Brian Kelly, restoration director for Greater Hells Canyon Council of La Grande, Oregon has concerns about the transmission line’s impact on wildlife, clean water, habitat for elk, deer, salmon, and the Greater sage-grouse. Mr. Kelly says that “in addition to those obvious deficiencies, this power line would literally cut a permanent destructive swath through local forests and grasslands.”
Destruction of forests is also a concern about a power transmission line on the opposite end of the country. Residents of Maine have been involved in a fight to prevent New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) from running a transmission line through their state that would bring hydropower from Quebec to New England. While the generating source is not wind or solar, the distance of source to consumer is typical of green energy projects.
Janet S. McMahon, a consulting ecologist on the faculty of Watershed School where she teaches a course on Global Climate Change and a conservation planner for the Nature Conservancy, testified about the negative impacts of the transmission line to the Western Maine Mountains region. “The 150-foot wide 53.5-mile long NECEC proposed transmission corridor would directly impact approximately 973 acres of the region through forest and wetland species mortality. It would negatively impact between 20,000 and 40,000 additional acres due to edge effects and hydrologic changes.”
Clear cutting forests, which absorb greenhouse gases, is the wrong thing to do if the goal is to fight climate change.
Stephen Nelson is the co-chair, along with Pam Seaser, of the Steele County Republican Executive Board.