President Joe Biden touted “green energy” subsidies of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. According to the Department of Energy, the IRA “represents a historic, $369 billion investment in the modernization of the American energy system,” most of which will go into wind generators, solar panels, battery production, and transmission lines. The goal is to combat climate change which many on both the right and the left believe is caused by carbon-based fuels. If true, and there is sufficient evidence to believe that carbon-based fuels do contribute to climate change, this is a laudable goal.


Stephen Nelson is the co-chair, along with Pam Seaser, of the Steele County Republican Executive Board.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments