“It’s done,” Governor Tim Walz said after signing House File 146 making Minnesota a sanctuary state for gender transformation surgeries on children.
The DFL has overplayed its hand. Legislation passed so far this session is extreme and laden with hypocrisy: abortion on demand up until the moment of birth; shielding abortionists who break laws existing in other states; repeal of the statute that protects newborns surviving an abortion from being left to die; and House File 146, the bill that, as the Minneapolis Star Tribune stated on April 21, makes Minnesota “poised to become a Midwest destination for people seeking abortions and gender-affirming health care.” According to the Strib, “Democrats in the state Senate passed a trio of progressive priorities . . . including protections from legal repercussions and extradition orders for transgender people and their families traveling to Minnesota to receive gender-affirming care.” The bill passed with all Democrats voting for and all Republicans voting against.
According to the Center for the American Experiment, gender transition “surgeries are currently legal in Minnesota. HF 146 would enable out-of-state children to receive such treatment in Minnesota, even over the objections of one or more parents.”
Few, except those who lean very far to the Left, would argue that this legislation is not extreme; it protects those who would surgically remove a young boy or girl’s organs and those who would inject chemicals and hormones into children to interrupt their natural development.
It is also hypocritical. Consider the provisions in another piece of controversial legislation being pushed by the Democratically controlled state government. HF100 (SF 73) would legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older.
Perhaps legalizing marijuana cannot be called extreme. Public opinion is divided on this. Proponents maintain that marijuana is far less harmful than alcohol and that marijuana usage is not a serious health threat.
Still, Democrats added the proviso that children under 21 are prohibited from purchasing this “harmless” drug. Yet these same legislators maintain a child who is too young to smoke marijuana is old enough to undergo irreversible gender transition procedures that will impact their entire life.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican who is campaigning to be president, put it bluntly during an April 30 interview on NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd. “There isn't a state in this union that allows you to smoke an addictive cigarette before the age of 18, that allows you to get a tattoo before the age of 18. Below the age of 18, I think it's perfectly legitimate to say that we won't allow genital mutilation or chemical castration through puberty blockers for the purpose of transition.”
The adjectives “extreme” and “hypocritical” appropriately describe the Left’s position on transgenderism. With regard to the world of sports, one might invoke the word “ridiculous”.
Lia Thomas competed on the University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming team before moving to the women’s team where Lia won the NCAA women’s 500-yard freestyle championship and has now set multiple records.
Great women athletes are pointing out the absurdity and unfairness of biological males competing in women’s sports. Martina Navratilova, who dominated women’s tennis in the 70s and 80s, said in an interview published in the New York Times, “I played against taller women, I played against stronger women, and I beat them all. But if I faced the male equivalent of Lia in tennis, that’s biology. I would have had no shot. And I would have been livid.”
Many examples of this nature exist. There is the case of the transgender cyclist in the UK, Cara (Cameron) Dixon, who won the women’s division in the 124-mile Dirty Reiver gravel race, beating the runner-up by over an hour.
And then there is the case of the Canadian weight lifters. The May 1st issue of the National Review reported that the male-to-female trans weightlifter, Anne Andres, captured the women’s powerlifting record. Andres benched 275 pounds, only to be bested by Avi Silverberg who facetiously (but under Canadian rules, legitimately) declared himself to be a woman. Silverberg “casually benched 370.”
All of this is ridiculous. It is also tragic for women’s sports.
Even more tragic and dangerous is a bill being pushed by the Left in New York that would, according to the Wall Street Journal (April 18), “allow male criminals to serve their terms in women’s prisons. Assembly Bill A709, styled the Gender Identity Respect, Dignity and Safety Act, would automatically place prisoners in the facility that corresponds with their ‘self-attested gender identity’.”
Really? Do Democrats not see a problem with this?