As we well know, the DFL party in Minnesota has the magic “trifecta”-the governor’s office (and all state offices), the Minnesota House and the Minnesota Senate. While it was quite a surprise to many, we know that it may well be short-lived and things can swing the other way in a short amount of time. Hence, the frantic passing of bills in St. Paul this session. And the, “When you wish upon a star….” Like that box of chocolates, you never know what you will get.


Bev Cashman is the chair of the Steele County DFL.

Recommended for you

Load comments