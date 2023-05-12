As we well know, the DFL party in Minnesota has the magic “trifecta”-the governor’s office (and all state offices), the Minnesota House and the Minnesota Senate. While it was quite a surprise to many, we know that it may well be short-lived and things can swing the other way in a short amount of time. Hence, the frantic passing of bills in St. Paul this session. And the, “When you wish upon a star….” Like that box of chocolates, you never know what you will get.
While many have bemoaned the speed of the bill-passing, it needs to be said that many of these bills have been on the DFL agenda for years and have not received hearings due to GOP control or amendments were summarily dismissed. Complaints from Republicans accusing Democrats of that same thing are finding the hens coming home to roost, so-to-speak. And when the tables are reversed, Dems will no doubt decry the same treatment. Politics, friends!
Today I would like to list some of the bills that have passed so far, with some of the most important still unresolved. What is it about looming deadlines that make us finally negotiate? Well, the budget is still out there, and bonding, and sports betting (Wasn’t that a sure thing?) The red-flag and extended background gun bills have not passed as of this writing, public safety, drought relief, and oh, my! EDUCATION. But do not lose heart. There is still time and these bills have passed giving us so much to discuss!
In no particular order:
*Drivers Licenses for All
*Federal Tax Conformity
*Abortion Reproductive Health Rights
*Hair Discrimination
*Recreational use of Marijuana
*Election pre-registration for 16+
*Restored Voting Rights for Felons
*Ban on Conversion Therapy
*Transgender Refuge State
*Free Breakfast/Lunch for all Students
*Attorney General Office Funding
*Earned Sick Leave/Paid Time Off
*Insurance Benefits Extended for Minors
*Juneteenth is Declared a State Holiday
*Emergency Funding for Food Shelves
*Passed almost unanimously, a bill to criminalize people who non-consensually share deepfake sexual images of others, and people who share deepfakes that hurt a political candidate or influence an election.
*Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding provided, and money appropriated.
*Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance program funding provided, report required, and money appropriated.
*READ Act: Money has been allocated to reinvest in how reading is taught. This could get dicey…
Whew! That’s a lot. It can make you cheer, groan, or even swear you are going to eschew politics. But how can we, when it influences all of our lives? Instead, become involved. Read about it from reliable sources. Watch and listen to reliable news sources. Keep tabs on our elected officials and contact them. Most importantly-VOTE.
Don’t forget that in Minnesota you can donate up to $50.00 as a single person and up to $100 as a married couple to your local or state party and get the money reimbursed to you. YES! Do it today.
I would also like you to put Thursday, June 15, on your calendars. The DFL will be having a picnic at Manthey Park that evening. More details in June but plan on it. It is always a good chance to chat with neighbors about what is happening in our neck-of-the-woods.
I would also like to salute mothers in honor of Mothers’ Day. Whether you are a mother, wanted to be a mother but are not, have lost a child, never wanted to be a mother, have lost your mother, or think fondly of YOUR mother at this time, it can be a time of rejoicing, sadness, or maybe even regret. I give a shout out to MY mother, Mary Norton Shaw, who once said to me, “Beverly-you wear me out!”. I understand now that I really did… I would also like to honor my deceased sisters, Carol, Rita, and Judy who were mothers. We miss them and their children look to us, the five remaining siblings, to help keep them alive with our many stories and the same mannerisms of those moms that we carry. Please, enjoy the day.
Bev Cashman is the chair of the Steele County DFL.