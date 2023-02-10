Meetings. If you are part of any club or board, then you have “meetings”. Meetings are necessary but not particularly fun. The Steele County DFL would like to change that — really. While we know we need to have official business meetings, (and we continue to do so) they tend to be formal and regimented. (Think Robert’s Rules of Order) What we want is to have deeper conversations, connect with a wider group of people, and learn more about issues important to us. We are interested in hearing what other people have to say. People who may be like minded but do not want another meeting or have a “label”. An official monthly meeting is just not the place for “casual” to happen.
Therefore, starting Thursday, February 16, we are offering a different kind of gathering. We are inviting anyone to whom this kind of conversation appeals to, to meet at Foremost Brewery in downtown Owatonna at 6 p.m. There will be no attendance taken, no committee reports, no written agenda, and no judgements. There will be food and beverages available to purchase but there is no obligation.
To be clear, this is not a “Braver Angels” type of gathering. Nor is it a time for fierce arguing or convincing someone they must see things your way. We are seeking those who identify as being independent, or progressive, or even kind of liberal. We believe you are out there! We don’t want to fight, just build a bigger, more diverse circle.
What shall we call this gathering? It needs a catchy name in order to attract people, right? I like “Brews and Views” but don’t want to give off the vibe that one can only meet and greet over alcohol. We could call it “Mad Libs”, but it could turn some people off - be perceived as a negative connotation. “Meet and Eat”? “No Fuss Discuss”? “Let’s Put the Fun in DFL”? We’ll settle on something eventually.
So please. Invite a friend and join us. It’s not easy to find the time or the place to learn more and talk about issues that affect your daily life. Don’t feel you don’t know enough, or that you’re not that “political”. The whole idea is to broaden your connections and meet with people who are like-minded.
Thursday. February 16. 6 p.m. at Foremost Brewery. It could be fun….
P.S. It is interesting to read the columns of our local legislators. They are shocked by the speed with which legislation is being passed this session. It’s too much, too fast, too drastic! Mmmm-no, it’s not. The legislation passed thus far has been on the DFL to-do list for years and never got any buy in from the GOP. Our present area legislators walked away last spring from a massive deal that appeared to be imminent and left billions on the table. They had a chance to be bipartisan but passed it up. Perhaps they thought they would be in charge this session…
Bev Cashman is the chair of the Steele County DFL.