Meetings. If you are part of any club or board, then you have “meetings”. Meetings are necessary but not particularly fun. The Steele County DFL would like to change that — really. While we know we need to have official business meetings, (and we continue to do so) they tend to be formal and regimented. (Think Robert’s Rules of Order) What we want is to have deeper conversations, connect with a wider group of people, and learn more about issues important to us. We are interested in hearing what other people have to say. People who may be like minded but do not want another meeting or have a “label”. An official monthly meeting is just not the place for “casual” to happen.


Bev Cashman is the chair of the Steele County DFL.

