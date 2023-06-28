This past legislative session at the Minnesota Capitol brought forth a bill to legalize sports betting in the state. While this bill ultimately failed to go through, there is no doubt legalizing sports betting in Minnesota will continue to be in the conversation, with high likelihood that we’ll see another bill presented next year.


  

Susan Sheridan Tucker is the Executive Director at the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling, a gambling-neutral organization dedicated to improving the lives of Minnesotans affected by gambling addiction.

