...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to
21 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Last week my son asked me to go to the store with him to help pick out a valentine for his girlfriend. At first I was secretly thrilled that he wanted his mom to help him, but I quickly realized that at 14, his idea of the perfect Valentine is much bigger than his budget, and mom’s bank account was needed. We eventually left the store with a teddy bear the size of a toddler in tow, to be hand-delivered to his sweetheart.
I did, however, use the 1:1 opportunity to my advantage and we chatted about how things are going with his girlfriend. This is the first romantic relationship for him and it’s important that he learns what a healthy relationship looks like, sounds like, and feels like from the start. Young teens who develop healthy boundaries and relationship skills are more likely to have healthy relationships throughout their lives. As his mom, it’s important to me that he not only gives and receives respect, but also that he recognizes the signs of an unhealthy relationship.
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. According to the research presented by New Choices, Inc., 80% of teenagers think verbal abuse is a serious issue for people their age, but only 33% of teens who were in an abusive relationship told anyone about the abuse. Each year, nearly 1.5 million high school students become a victim to abuse from their teenage partner.
Abuse can be physical, sexual, or emotional. Emotional abuse is when a person is overly jealous or controlling, humiliates or criticizes their partner, yelling, screaming, and gas-lighting, emotional blackmail, or betrays trust by cheating or lying. The effects of emotional abuse can be directly tied to depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, isolation and long-term trust issues, and a greater risk for development of substance abuse.
What can you do if you suspect a teen is experiencing teen dating violence? First, we need to remember that teens often don’t feel that adults take their relationships seriously, and they are more likely to seek out a friend for help. Approaching the situation without judgement, staying calm and doing more listening than talking are key factors in gaining the confidence of your teen. Recognizing that your teen may need the assistance of a school counselor or a therapist to process their feelings of the person, the situation and themselves is also key, and offering those solutions will let your teen know that you are taking the situation seriously and want to help.
The staff at South Central Human Relations Center can provide counseling or therapy for teens and resources for the whole family. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance abuse, reach out to us for assistance at 800-722-0590. Our team can help guide you through the services available in the community to meet your individual needs.
Michele Merxbauer is the executive director for South Central Human Relations Center, which serves several area counties, including Steele and Waseca.