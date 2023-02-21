Last week my son asked me to go to the store with him to help pick out a valentine for his girlfriend. At first I was secretly thrilled that he wanted his mom to help him, but I quickly realized that at 14, his idea of the perfect Valentine is much bigger than his budget, and mom’s bank account was needed. We eventually left the store with a teddy bear the size of a toddler in tow, to be hand-delivered to his sweetheart.


Michele Merxbauer is the executive director for South Central Human Relations Center, which serves several area counties, including Steele and Waseca.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments