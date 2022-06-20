Some thoughts on Saturday’s columns

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Here are my opinions with regards to the columns and Letter to the Editor which were in the Saturday, June 11 issue of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Steele Co. Republican Co-Chair Stephen Nelson’s entire column was about Critical Race Theory (CRT), a course taught in college and one I had never heard of until Republican Leadership started spreading the lie that it is being taught as part of school curriculum in our public schools. I do agree with Stephen’s statement that it is wrong to spread “an attitude of victimhood and helplessness” among any population regardless of ethnicity.
An individual letter writer wrote blaming President Biden as “the sole reason gas is high now.” Did the writer conveniently forget the supply chain disruption caused by our former President and his support of Russian President Putin leading to the invasion of Ukraine and further disruption of the world’s oil supplies? Also, in an unstable stock market here are two oil stocks price comparisons from 2019 to present 2022: Chevron- June 2019 less than $91.00- June 2022 more than $175.00, Exxon- June 2019 less than $47.00-June 2022 more than $100.00. Follow the money.
Steele Co. Democratic Farmer Labor Chair Bev Cashman wrote, why do we continue to pay our local legislators who continuously can’t get work done in the allotted time of legislative sessions? Their habit of waiting until the last week or two of the legislative session and then each party blaming the other party for not getting much accomplished should not be accepted as routine by voters. May be the answer is they have had their opportunity to be effective and is it past time to elect new legislators to represent us and get their work done on time. What do you think?