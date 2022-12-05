Farming practices that increase soil health are continuing to gain traction in Rice and Steele counties. Reduced tillage, using cover crops, and increasing diversity in the cropping operation are becoming more commonplace. Approximately 617 farms use no or reduced tillage and 149 implement the use of cover crops across Rice and Steele counties. (National Ag Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture). If you’d like to learn more about making these practices work profitably, attend the University of Minnesota Extension’s Soil Management Summit this December.


Claire LaCanne is a University of Minnesota Extension educator for agriculture, food and natural resources in Rice and Steele counties.

