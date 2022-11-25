Since it is that time of the year when many people reflect on what they are thankful for, I decided to put pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard, if you prefer) and address the subject. When in Rome…
I am an optimist. I usually live life from a place of gratitude. I believe undoubtedly that this is because I know God. I am immensely thankful for this relationship above all else. Everything I am and do flows from this. Without God, I would be limited to the things of this world in the realm of possibility. There would be a finite limit. With God, there is truly no such thing as impossible. I don’t believe the word even exists in Him. Which begs the question, who exactly decided that the concept of impossible was even a thing?
I am grateful for my family. I have been married for over thirty years, have two wonderful children, and have added a new daughter through marriage this past year. Family, for me, has always been an expansive term. It isn’t just those immediate members in blood relation, but those who have been grafted into your family through friendship. Family is that place where you can feel accepted whether things are perfect or at their worst.
Memories are another thing I am thankful for. I don’t have a great deal of bad memories. I’m sure if I wrote a memoir, there would be some painful memories. Those memories, for me, are often like stories I tell matter-of-factly. Most of my memories make me smile. Even those of loss. Those who are lost to me still allow me to smile at the times we had and things we shared, even though I still miss them.
My education has always served me well. I may not have used it in a traditional sense, the career ladder. Still, nothing that I have learned has ever been wasted. Much of it, I passed on to my children.
Along with education is history in my list of things I’m thankful for. History has always been a comfort to me because I see where we’ve been as a human race, as a nation, as a people of God and I see that even at its darkest moment, the story continues. There’s that idea that nothing is impossible once again.
I’m glad that it is moving into winter season. I knew that when we started working the farm last Spring, it would be labor intensive. Holy crap was it ever! I am now experienced in raising meat chickens and butchering them and also in raising pigs. We know what works – and doesn’t- for fencing and fox control and keeping the water flowing when it freezes! Not to mention the adventure that is loading up the hogs for market.
I am thankful to look forward with hope and tenacity. If we can do pigs, we can do lamb and cattle, right? Theoretically.
I realize that there are things that I have that are tied to owning a farm or a home, having food on the table and I am certainly grateful to not be without. But even if situations change and we find ourselves in an economic downturn at some point, the things I am most grateful for go with me. God, family, memories, what I know and have learned, the fun we’ve had figuring it out, the dreams of new adventures…these cannot be taken away.
So, in this season, I pray for each person reading this. That whatever your situation, you would come to know the “possible” and find peace and joy, true contentment and thankfulness in that.