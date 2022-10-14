It wasn’t even worth a big headline.
“It” in this case was a two-inch story about our national debt on page three of a metro newspaper last week.
As the national fiscal year closed on Sept. 30, America’s gross national debt exceeded $31 trillion for the first time, reported the Treasury Department.
Yes, dear readers three, $31.2 trillion. I suspect that not many of us can wrap our minds or arms around what a trillion is, much less 31 of them in dollars.
A trillion is a million-million. I can understand what a million is, and that amount isn’t even serious money these days. A million seconds would take almost 12 days to elapse.
Then comes billions: it takes 31.7 years for a billion seconds to elapse. People who are 72 years old have lived for about two billion seconds.
If that doesn’t make you shake your head, a trillion seconds takes 31,710 years to elapse. And that’s just one trillion.
If you were to spend $1 per second of your amassed trillion dollars, it would take you 32,000 years to spend that amount. Yet, our government (and that is us) has spent $31 trillion from borrowed funds that if we were spending it at $1 per second, it would take 992,000 years to accomplish.
I recall in my younger years that office seekers used to talk about clearing up the national debt, not leaving it for their grandchildren. That usually related to plans for a balanced budget meaning that the government can’t spend more than it receives in tax dollars. When it does, it has a budget deficit that must be met by borrowing more money, adding further to the debt.
The debt amount has been ever climbing (all amounts in trillions): 1990, 3.665; 2000, 5.674; 2010, 13.561; 2015, 18.150; 2018, 21.516; 2019, $22.719; 2020, 26.445.
The U.S. Treasury manages our debt through the Bureau of Public Debt which classifies the amount into two types: intragovernmental holdings (such as Social Security, Military Retirement Fund, Medicare) holding $6.82 trillion; and public debt with $24.29 trillion.
If your eyes aren’t watering and your head is not shaking off its neck, the Treasury breaks down the debt holders as: Foreign governments, $7.6 trillion; state and local governments, $1.45 trillion; mutual funds, $3.26 trillion, and the rest by individuals, treasury bills and other government-sponsored enterprises, banks, trusts, businesses and other investors.
Japan owned $1.23 trillion in U.S Treasury bonds in June 2022, China, $967.8 billion; United Kingdom, $615.4 billion; Luxembourg, $306.8 billion; Cayman Islands, $300.4 billion; Switzerland, $295.3 billion; and Ireland, $285.1 billion, according to a U.S. Treasury report.
Only one president ever paid off the national debt: Andrew Jackson in 1835. We were in perpetual debt before that and have been ever since. Former president Barack Obama added $8.6 trillion in his eight years in office; former president Donald Trump added $6.7 trillion in his four years in office.
Is the national debt a problem? Economists and lawmakers debate the question regularly and can’t seem to agree on when too much is too big.
If every man, woman and child in the United States would write a check (that wouldn’t bounce) of $96,268.40 today, the national debt would be cleared up.
I think we’ll just nod our heads and go on. Next year’s story on the national debt will be back with the truss ads, as older readers used to say.