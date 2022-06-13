In 2022, there is now over $1.75 trillion in US student loan debt and that number is quickly approaching $2 trillion. The debt is spread out between approximately 46 million borrowers. (Federal Reserve) The average monthly student loan payment on that debt was about $300 before the White House implemented a repayment moratorium. Knowing this, it’s not a surprise that many people are calling this a national crisis.
If we do indeed consider this a national crisis, what can we do about it? On one side, there are people advocating for the complete cancellation of all federal student loan debt. A clean slate for all federal student loan borrowers.
On the other side are those who believe it wouldn’t be fair to use federal money to bail out borrowers. Especially for those who have already paid back their student loans or who have helped others do the same.
So where do we go from here? Are there options available that will benefit each side of this argument? I think so. To start, I don’t believe that a complete cancellation of student debt is the right solution. It would be regressive in nature since the largest holders of student loan debt are people with graduate, professional, and doctorate degrees. (Brookings Institute)
You often hear stories of student loan borrowers who are $250,000 in debt and only have the educational qualifications to work a $40,000 a year job. This is a small subset of people and isn’t the average profile of a student loan borrower in America.
In addition, it wouldn’t be fair to those who already sacrificed to pay off their own debts. I also believe it would create unintended moral hazard for future borrowers.
Doing nothing is also not the right answer. Many borrowers need help, and we shouldn’t abandon them.
We also need to hold colleges and universities more accountable in the role they play in creating this “crisis” we find ourselves in. So, what would be a great middle ground solution?
If I had final say, there are five big changes I would make immediately.
1st : Create a way to allow all private student loan holders to exchange their debt for federal direct loans.
2nd : Once all student loan debt is under federal purview, eliminate all interest on that debt. I hate the idea of the federal government charging interest on loans that young adults need to further their education. Especially considering that more educated Americans means a higher quality of life for everyone.
3rd : All required monthly loan payments would become income-based but would not exceed the original 10-year amortized amount.
4th : Student loan debt should be forgiven, tax free, after 20 years of payments.
5th : The university or college who provided the education, would be penalized if that borrower reaches tax free forgiveness.
Under this plan, borrowers would payback what they owe without drowning in accrued interest. As a person’s income increases, so does their payment, but only to the level of what the original 10-year amortized amount would have been.
After 20 years, any remaining debt is forgiven. This would allow people entering their early 40’s to begin redistributing their monthly payments toward other important areas, like their retirement.
Finally, once these colleges and universities start getting penalized, they will be disincentivized to offer economically worthless degrees that cost six figures to obtain.
Student loan debt directly or indirectly affects everyone. The fastest growing demographic of individuals who are taking on student loan debt are people aged 50 and older. The solution starts with better college planning (we’ll talk about that next month) and a set of more progressive repayment guidelines.