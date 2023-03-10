I love a long lazy stroll through the woods. It’s a chance to get connected to what’s going on in my woodland neighborhood. I have a small wood lot behind my house, and it holds somewhere between five to seven deer.
It also houses one large buck, a true monarch. The deer bed each day on a sunny hillside. It’s a perfect spot, out of the wind and in bright sunshine. Any wind comes up the hill alerting the deer of any approaching trouble.
If one is interested, these bedding spots are frequently where the bucks drop their antlers. It’s important to remember that deer have antlers and not horns. Antlers are branched bones that are shed every year and then regrown. Elk and moose also have antlers.
Antlers grow fast, and once this time of year rolls around there is no reason for the animal to carry around extra weight. That’s one reason antlers are shed. In years with heavy snowfall like this one, the animals are stressed and shedding antlers helps.
The sunny bedding areas are one place to search for sheds. You can find bedding areas and look closely for antlers that may be buried in the snow. The various trails that lead to these bedding areas are also key travel ways the can reveal sheds. Anyplace along the trail that requires the buck to duck his head, a branch, or partially fallen tree, can knock the antlers off.
I like walking the trails to bedding areas because it makes me feel like I’ve covered all the bases.
Fences are also good spots to check out. If the deer duck under the fence, it can knock the antler off. If they have to jump over the fence they can lose antlers on the take-off and landing.
Shed hunting can be a very competitive activity. I’ve seen people using drones to search for bedding areas, and of course trail cams are ubiquitous. It’s important to check out the regulations for gathering sheds on public lands. It’s also a must to get permission when searching on private property. It is not easy to get permission because serious shed hunters will probably get there before you do.
Shed antlers are often gnawed by mice that use the calcium in the antler. Gnawed sheds are a reminder that things in nature never go to waste.
Shed antlers are a different kind of trophy. I’ve seen them displayed in a variety of ways and their color and texture offer infinite possibilities.