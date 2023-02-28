If you watch the news, one of the stories will likely be about inflation. According to the US Labor Department, inflation jumped to 8.5% from 12 months ago—the largest annual increase since 1981. The most common example of inflation, which people relate to, is the price of eggs—jumping from $1.99 a dozen to almost $5.99 a dozen. With increasing costs and inflation, people seek ways to make extra money.
One way to earn extra income is with a 2nd job or a side hustle. TikTok is full of unique side hustles people create, from free-lance writing to dog walking to running an Etsy Shop. Side hustles are similar to 2nd jobs; however, side hustles provide flexibility and allow people to fit them into their schedules. You make money while exploring your passions and gifts. In my opinion, that is a win! The best side hustles may even become your full-time career or the 2nd chapter of your career journey.
Before the term “side hustle” was even created, I started my side hustle. It was 2001, and my mentor, Vern White, asked me, “Christy, have you ever thought about teaching?” I replied, “No,” to which Vern replied, “you should.” To provide me an opportunity to give teaching a try, Vern invited me to be a guest speaker in his class to present the importance of creating a sales territory plan. I was hooked! At first, teaching was a bit out of my comfort zone, but I learned along the way with the help of other instructors that shared their best teaching practices. I soon discovered I LOVED teaching and training.
Before Vern’s comment, the thought of teaching or training had never crossed my mind. I soon discovered it was my passion, and I loved watching the students grow, learn, and build confidence for their careers. I started teaching one or two classes at Riverland Community College, which soon grew into three or four classes a semester. Vern’s one small comment was a game changer for my life and family. My side hustle has since turned into my full-time career to help people grow and learn to reach their full potential.
If you want to earn extra income by sharing your gifts and talents, you may have discovered your potential side hustle. Maybe it is creating stained glass windows or being a virtual assistant; the sky’s the limit. Perhaps it is teaching or training students in your trade or skill. For example, you are a welder but would like to take your welding skills to the next level and teach welding. Teaching welding (or another trade/skill) is a wonderful side hustle! It might be in addition to your current full-time job or the 2nd chapter of your career journey to retirement.
You might be thinking; I don’t have time to work more. I thought that at first, but then I reframed that thought. I was actually getting paid for my hobby. Teaching energized me and brought joy to my life. If you want to earn extra money or share your gifts, talents, and knowledge, I challenge you to shift out of your comfort zone. You never know what you will discover.
Christy Tryhus, Riverland Community College, Dean of Academic Affairs & Customized Training, Owatonna Campus Director, Christy.Tryhus@Riverland.edu, 507-433-0617.