When you start a new project, whether it’s at work or at home, chances are you spend a fair amount of time setting goals so you can better understand the steps you need to take to complete it. These goals help you — and those you’ll be working with — so you can begin creating a map for the process. Along with the specific goals, you will also find it helpful to create a plan, so it helps you keep motivated to reach your goal.

Courtney Keller is the office manager at In Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached by calling In Touch Physical Therapy at 451-7888.

