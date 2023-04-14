This week, the Senate is taking up its first budget bills of the year. I wanted to inform you about two of the bills that will have a significant impact on our state: the agriculture budget and the judiciary and public safety budget.
I voted yes on the agriculture bill, and by the time you read this column, I will have voted against the judiciary bill. These are the reasons for my votes.
Agriculture bill: good overall, with one troubling provision
The agriculture bill has some really good things in it. It will help expand broadband internet out to the communities that need it most. It has funding for meat processing grants, dairy premium payments, biofuels grants, and money for local governments to fight noxious weeds. I support these programs, and when Republicans were in charge of the Senate, we also funded many of them.
The bill also avoids some controversial ideas, like banning treated seeds or certain fertilizers and messing with the Board of Animal Health. So far, so good.
But the bill also includes a troubling provision called the “grain indemnity program. Under this bill, farmers who store commodities in grain elevators will be forced to pay into a fund that reimburses a farmer if the elevator goes broke, though there is an option to opt out at a later date. My concern is the one-size-fits-all requirement. This program is not needed because elevators already offer insurance to farmers who want it, but it will put a lot of farmers in a tough spot with the mandatory fee.
I voted for the bill because the good outweighed the bad, but I hope the grain indemnity program does not make it across the finish line.
Public Safety bill makes 92% of inmates eligible for release from prison
The Democrats’ public safety bill should concern us all. It is effectively a get-out-of-jail-free card for criminals.
The most notable provision would slash prison time from two-thirds of an offender’s sentence down to only half. So once they have completed only half of their sentence, they could get out of jail. Around 7,400 inmates – a shocking 92% – will be eligible for early release under this bill.
On top of that, they want to spend $91 million on nonprofits, but they’re not really saying how they’re gonna make sure the money is spent right. And they want the Sentencing Guidelines Commission to do a big review of sentencing rules, which makes me nervous, because it seems like they just want to let even more people out of jail early.
The bill does have some good things: funding for some school safety (although not more resource officers or infrastructure improvements like I would prefer), anti-terrorism grants, and to fight human trafficking. It helps firefighters and supports first responders dealing with mental health issues. But it does very little to strengthen law enforcement and put good cops on the streets, and it does nothing to hold judges and prosecutors accountable for their decisions to go easy on offenders.
Republicans have a plan that supports police, confronts criminals, and makes sure judges and prosecutors are held responsible for their decisions. We have to do a better job of showing law enforcement the respect and gratitude they deserve for keeping us safe every day.