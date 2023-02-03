The pace of the first month of the legislative session has been unlike anything I have ever experienced. Committees are moving at a whirlwind pace, which sounds great but is actually extremely risky. Bills are being approved without important information, like how much they will cost. It’s bad governing.
We have a duty to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollar. To be thoughtful, responsible representatives. Instead, Democrats are using their newfound power to jam through every hyper-partisan wish list item they have had on their agenda for years, details — and cost — be damned.
My biggest concern, aside from these risky or bad policies, is that there will be a whole bunch of consequences that have not been planned for.
‘Carbon-free’ Blackout bill passes the Senate
The number one bill I have been getting contacted about these last few weeks is called the Blackout Bill. It’s a bill that will require electric utilities to generate 100% of their energy from carbon-free sources by 2040.
It’s a laudable goal. I could even get on board. But the bill that Democrats rushed through was poorly executed. It relies on undependable sources of energy and excludes nuclear. As a result, this bill will put our energy grid at risk and result in blackouts and skyrocketing energy costs for families, reaching up to an estimated $4,000 per year.
But there is a better way. Republicans have a solution that delivers reliable, affordable, and always-on energy. Our A+ Energy Plan utilizes a mix of clean energy sources like nuclear, renewable gas, and hydroelectric power to provide a steady flow of energy that can keep up with the demands of a growing population.
It’s time to embrace a smarter, more practical approach to energy. Our A+ Energy Plan is that solution.
The most extreme abortion bill we have ever seen
January 27 was one of the hardest days I have experienced as a Senator. That was the day Senate Democrats passed an extreme, divisive abortion bill that goes far beyond their campaign promises.
They said they were going to codify abortion. But their bill is much more radical. It legalizes abortion up to the moment of birth, with no safety protections for women, no restrictions, and no limitations.
We tried to add some common sense amendments that most Minnesotans agree with – no late-term abortions, no D&E abortions, parental consent for minors, no sterilization for minors, no sterilization if the person is a suspected victim of human trafficking, licensing and inspection requirements for abortion facilities, and dozens more. Every single one was rejected.