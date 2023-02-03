The pace of the first month of the legislative session has been unlike anything I have ever experienced. Committees are moving at a whirlwind pace, which sounds great but is actually extremely risky. Bills are being approved without important information, like how much they will cost. It’s bad governing.


Sen. John Jasinski represents District 19 in the Minnesota Senate. He can be reached at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn or 651-296-0284.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments