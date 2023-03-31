We have reached the halfway point in the 2023 legislative session, and now, the Minnesota Legislature will concentrate on crafting our state’s next two-year budget. Recently, House and Senate Majority leaders, along with the Governor, introduced their budget targets–the framework for committees to formulate their respective budgets.


Sen. Gene Dornink represents Minnesota Senate District 23. He can be reached at sen.gene.dornink@senate.mn or 651-296-5240.

