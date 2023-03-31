...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT...
...WINTRY MIX TURNING TO HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT WITH RATES OF 1 TO 2
INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES...
.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes tonight. Precipitation will continue this morning as
rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. Little
or no ice accumulation is expected during the day. The
precipitation will then gradually change over to snow this
afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall
amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from the
Madison and Canby areas in Minnesota, eastward through the Twin
Cities metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin.
Locally higher totals are possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected
from the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area
southward. In addition, strong winds will develop today which
will persist through tonight. Blizzard conditions are likely west
of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near
blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35
corridor.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for portions of west central and
southwest Minnesota tonight. A Winter Storm Warning remains in
effect to the east of the Blizzard Warning for the rest of central
and southern Minnesota into Wisconsin tonight. Some counties in
the Winter Storm Warning may eventually be included in the
Blizzard Warning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with the highest amounts in
west central Wisconsin, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
We have reached the halfway point in the 2023 legislative session, and now, the Minnesota Legislature will concentrate on crafting our state’s next two-year budget. Recently, House and Senate Majority leaders, along with the Governor, introduced their budget targets–the framework for committees to formulate their respective budgets.
An ongoing question that has been much discussed this session is: What should be done with the enormous $17.5 billion surplus? My Senate Republican colleagues and I have made it clear that much of this money should be given back to taxpayers–and the rest be used for key needs.
That this why we introduced our ‘Give It Back’ tax plan to demonstrate that tax relief must be a budget priority. If our plan were to become law, Minnesotans would see $13 billion over two years in permanent tax cuts and one-time rebates, including the full elimination of the tax on Social Security income. This can be sharply contrasted with the Democrats’ priority: spend the entirety of the state’s surplus and grow the size of government.
Democrats are bragging about there being no “gridlock” in the legislature, but what we’re really seeing is the floodgates swung wide open. Meanwhile, they still manage to underfund nursing homes and agriculture.
The Democrat budget targets show nearly $18 billion in added spending, which is a record 30% increase to the state’s current budget. What is not present in this framework is the capacity for meaningful tax cuts for hard-working Minnesotans. With families struggling to afford necessities due to ongoing inflation, they need immediate financial relief. Yet instead of responding to Minnesotans’ critical needs, they are pushing for a massive spending increase.
Senate Republicans responded by introducing compromise budget targets. Our proposal shifts a cash bonding target to a general obligation bond target, freeing up $1.9 billion to invest in other areas. This shift provides permanent tax relief; a bonding bill that invests in infrastructure; support for Minnesotans struggling to find long-term care; and a meaningful increase in the agriculture budget.
This may not be the last budget proposal from Republicans. It still spends too much, but this is a step toward improvement. Working folks, people needing nursing care, and rural interests deserve to be represented at the negotiating table. Our suggested path forward is a true compromise that puts Minnesotans first.
Happy Easter
Easter Sunday is a time to celebrate the miracle and promise of new life. As you gather with family and friends, I invite you to count all the blessings in your lives. From my family to yours, Happy Easter.