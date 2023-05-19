During the past weeks, the Senate voted on each of the Democrats’ budget bills. Since the budget bills passed by the Senate differed from the versions passed by the House, they were sent to conference committee, where members of each chamber are tasked with coming up with a compromise.


Sen. Gene Dornink represents Minnesota Senate District 23. He can be reached at sen.gene.dornink@senate.mn or 651-296-5240.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments