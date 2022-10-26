One would think that as Elizabeth Heiskell, a TODAY show contributor and chef, shared about her recent bout with breast cancer that this diagnosis would be “her story.” Oddly enough, it was not. You see, although hearing the words, “you have cancer” for the first time caused an overwhelming feeling of numbness, throughout Elizabeth’s body, her story came from the lessons that followed … the lessons that ended up invigorating her soul.
Elizabeth went on to share that as she entered the “chemo room” for her first treatment, she was greeted by a lovely lady who handed her a soft, light, warm robe making the experience feel more like a trip to the spa than a tumor reducing procedure. As the lady looked into Elizabeth’s tearful eyes, she simply stated, “Aren’t these robes just the silver lining…” Elizabeth thought this lady was crazy. How could there be any silver lining in what was about to take place? The conversation continued as ELizabeth shared that her sister lived in the city where her treatments were to take place so she had a place to stay. The lovely lady responded, “See, another silver lining”. Through all her tears and fears, Elizabeth thought more about these words. At that moment, her heart warmed and her tears became manageable. She had realized that silver linings do exist if you allow your mind to see them and your heart to feel them. Throughout her painful, emotional and, at times, debilitating journey, she chose to wrap her soul in that soft, light, warm robe, recognizing and embracing life’s silver linings.
We are gifted with many timely messages if we choose to listen.
A few months ago, my brothers and I lost our father. The depth of this sadness was compounded by the memories of our mother’s passing 20 years ago. Our bodies experienced numbness, like Elizabeth’s, with the understanding that both our parents were no longer with us. The tears were deep and our fears were heavy. I yearned for someone to pick me up and carry me to the top of this mountain of grief. While I did not choose what life had given me, my choice existed in how I chose to experience it. Thank you, Elizabeth, for your story and the reminder to look for silver linings. Leaning into this teachable moment would, eventually, invigorate my soul.
Prior to his passing, my dad was asked what he was most thankful for, he had a simple and humble response. “My family. I have lived a good life. I need nothing more.” Many would find this to be an unusual statement, from our dad, as he had been living with Ataxia, an incurable physically deteriorating disease, for several years. As we watched him lose his ability to stand or walk and his body weakened, dad saw what he could do. As we listened to his speech become slurred and his voice become quiet, dad saw what he could do. As we thickened his liquids and pureed his food, dad saw what he could do. As life became more laborious, dad saw what he could do and wanted us to see it too. You see, to dad, a good life was not about just saying you have it but, rather, about seeing it. It was about the silver linings.
Through it all, with tremendous challenges at hand, Dad saw silver linings. He saw softness in his communication, light in his ability to be transported and warmth in spending “mealtime” with others.
Thank you, Elizabeth and Dad, for reminding us to lean into teachable moments.
Listen to the lessons that invigorate your soul.
“See” the silver linings and always wear the warm robe.
