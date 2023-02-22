...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...
.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Have you ever noticed that people’s moods tend to be worse in the winter, especially when the sun isn’t shining? It is common for people living in Minnesota to experience the “winter blues”, when we have less exposure to sunlight, fresh air, exercise, and opportunities to socialize.
Exposure to sunlight helps us to regulate serotonin, an important chemical in our brains that help us feel good. Sunlight also helps produce vitamin D, and vitamin D boosts our serotonin levels. Most people living in Minnesota have lower vitamin D levels during the fall and winter months.
This may lead you to ask if this means that most people in Minnesota are clinically depressed during the winter months? It does not. While many people may notice a change in their moods and activity levels, only about 5% experience significant enough symptoms to be diagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Seasonal Affective Disorder is technically Major Depressive Disorder that occurs in a seasonal pattern. Usually, a person will notice the onset of symptoms in the late fall or early winter, and not during the spring or summer. Less commonly, some people notice the depressive symptoms during the spring and summer seasons only.
Symptoms of Major Depression and Seasonal Affective Disorder may include feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day, losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, experiencing changes in appetite or weight, having problems with sleep, feeling sluggish or agitated, having low energy, feeling hopeless or worthless, having difficulty concentrating, and having frequent thoughts of death or suicide.
If you think you may have Depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder, please do not hesitate to reach out for help. You should not try to diagnose yourself. Instead, see your health care provider or a mental health professional such as a therapist or psychiatrist for a thorough evaluation. Medical interventions may include antidepressant medications and cognitive behavioral therapy.
Light therapy or phototherapy, and vitamin D supplements may also be recommended by your doctor, however these options can be used by anyone. Vitamin D supplements can be purchased over the counter and are recommended for daily use during the fall and winter seasons. Light boxes or lamps for light therapy can be purchased either with or without a prescription from a medical doctor. The light box uses white fluorescent light tubes covered with a plastic screen to block ultraviolet rays. The intensity of the light is 20 times brighter than regular indoor light. Do not look directly at the light. Rather, place the lamp 2-3 feet away while you focus on another activity for 15-30 minutes.
Other things you can do to boost your mood include getting exercise every day, going outside for fresh air and the little bit of sunlight available, socializing with others, practicing gratitude, and participating in activities that bring you joy.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance abuse, reach out to South Central Human Relations Center for assistance at 800-722-0590. Our team can help guide you through the services available in the community to meet your individual needs.
Bobbi Mathern is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and the Clinical Director of the South Central Human Relations Center.